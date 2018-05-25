National Donut Day Deals: Where to Get Free Food and Other Discounts

Yes, it's true—any day can be Donut Day if you believe hard enough. But come June 1, America celebrates National Donut Day, and there's a bevy of deals to help you ring in the occasion. National Donut Day is actually one of the few weird food holidays that's got some legitimacy behind it. That's because it came about as a way to recognize the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies of World War I. These resourceful women made donuts with what little provisions they had and handed them out to cheer up the servicemen on the front lines during the war. To honor their contribution, in 1938, the Salvation Army made National Donut Day an official holiday and has celebrated annually by handing doughnuts out to veterans on the day ever since.

Here's where can find free doughnuts and other National Donut Day deals on Friday, June 1:

Cumberland Farms

Get one free donut with the purchase of any dispensed beverage on June 1 at any Cumberland Farms location.

Dunkin' Donuts

Purchase any beverage and you can score a free Classic Donut (that's a glazed, glazed chocolate, strawberry frosted with sprinkles, or Boston Kreme)

Entenmann's

While not an in-store promotion, this classic pastry brand is looking for a Chief Donut Officer who'll get paid in cash ($5,000!) and a year's supply of donuts. Enter here by June 30.

Krispy Kreme

Head into any Krispy Kreme on June 1 and you can grab any doughnut (as they spell it) you'd like for free, no purchase necessary. Of course, the limit is one per customer. And yes, that includes those Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, and Nutter Butter cookie-inspired doughnuts!

Stan's Coffee & Donuts

The the Wicker Park location (1560 N. Damen Ave.) of this Chicago chain, the first 100 visitors who show up at midnight on June 1 will each get a free half-dozen glazed donuts. But don't worry, if you show up anytime on Doughnut Day, you'll still get one free glazed donut with any purchase.