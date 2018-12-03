6 Ways to Score Free Cookies for National Cookie Day on December 4

December 4 is National Cookie Day. Don’t worry: This isn’t a reminder that you forgot to get your mom a card. It’s not that kind of holiday. Instead, it’s the kind of holiday where, if you look around, you can find plenty of companies offering special cookie promotions. Luckily for you, we’ve already done a bit of searching and compiled deals from some of the best known chains below.

So go out and claim your free cookies! Unless December 4 also happens to be your mom’s birthday. If so, you should really get her a card and spend the day with her instead of on your selfish free cookie pursuits.

Insomnia Cookies will be giving away one free traditional cookie if you drop by in store at any point all day. However, if delivery is more your thing – and Insomnia Cookies is known for its delivery – the brand will also be tossing in a free traditional cookie on all delivery orders on December 5 and 6. As one final kicker, the company is offering 20 percent off all shipped orders all week long.

Great American Cookies is offering one free original chocolate chip cookie to all guests who come in anytime this Tuesday.

Mrs. Fields is promising to toss in an extra free cookie on any purchase made throughout the day on Tuesday.

Schlotzsky’s – the “Austin inspired” sandwich chain – will be offering a free small cookie with any entrée purchase, such as sandwiches, salads, pizza, flatbreads and tins.

Penn Station East Coast Subs will similarly be offering customers a free chocolate chunk cookie bite with any sandwich purchase.

DoubleTree by Hilton offers a complimentary “signature, warm” cookie to guests all year long, but on National Cookie Day, the chain has been extending that offer to anyone who drops by one of their hotels whether they’re paying for a room or not.