National Cookie Day 2019: Where to Get Deals and Free Cookies

The holiday season is all about cookie-eating opportunities, so it makes sense that National Cookie Day—one of the many food-themed holidays we can barely keep track of—falls on December 4.

Each year, brands including Mrs. Fields and Insomnia Cookies offer tasty deals for their customers to celebrate, and 2019 is no different. Free Oreo milkshakes, free chocolate chip cookies, and free cookies for a year are all on the table. Check out all those deals and more below, and keep coming back up until Wednesday, December 4 as we add more.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s has a few deals lined up for National Cookie Day. In-store, customers can take 50 percent off select items, enjoy free samples, and enter to win a free “Traditional VIP Gift Tower” (normally $100), that includes everything from butter shortbread cookies to sugar cookies and raspberry galettes. From December 2 to December 8, you can also get 50 percent off the Holiday Cookie Box. If you’re shopping online, shipping is free all day, and the Sparkling Holiday Gift Tower will also be 50 percent off on December 4.

DoubleTree by Hilton

For the fourth year in a row, guests (and non-guests!) can stop by any of DoubleTree by Hilton’s locations across the U.S. for a free chocolate chip cookie.

Great American Cookies

If you’re a member of Great American Cookies’ loyalty program, you can score a free “Original Chocolate Chip Cookie” on December 4. No other purchase is necessary, and the deal is limited to one cookie per customer; however, you need to join the loyalty program by midnight on December 3 in order to qualify.

Insomnia Cookies

🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪

We're extending the fun of National Cookie Day (Dec. 4th) all week long! Win free cookies for a year and some fun Insomnia Cookies gear! #freecookiesforayear

Enter Now! --> https://t.co/EXZGH00O8v

🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/NYg0lFX6rR — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) December 2, 2019

Insomnia Cookies’ website is running a sweepstakes that will give five winners free cookies for a year. There’s no purchase necessary, and all you need to do is fill out a quick form. If you win, you’ll get one gift card for $713.70, which is enough to buy “at least one free traditional cookie per day for 366 days,” plus a “Swag Pack” with $100 worth of Insomnia Cookies merch.

Even if you don’t win the contest, you can still get a free cookie. Just stop by your local store on Wednesday.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box has a deal just for Oreo fans. From December 4 through December 15 (while supplies last), the chain is partnering with Grubhub to offer free large Oreo shakes and free delivery to customers across the U.S. All you need to do is place an order of at least $15 through Grubhub and add a large Oreo shake to your cart. The promo will automatically be applied at checkout.

Mrs. Fields

Customers at Mrs. Fields can get a free cookie with any in-store purchase on December 4. As an added bonus, those who buy the new Mrs. Fields Nutcracker Sweet Tower—a five-story gift box that includes brownie bites, peppermint bark, snowflake cookies, original cookies, and more—can send a “Peace, Love & Cookies” tin to a friend for free.

Whole Foods Market

Although Whole Foods isn’t giving out free cookies, per se, it is giving Prime members a deal for the holiday. From December 4 through December 10, members can get 35 percent off King Arthur flours and mixes, Wholesome sweeteners, and Guittard baking cups, so they can make cookies of their own.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.