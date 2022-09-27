Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

If you can't grab a free coffee on September 29, you're not really trying.

Published on September 27, 2022
A to-go coffee cup being passed across the counter
Photo: Cavan Images / Getty Images

September 29 is National Coffee Day. Coffee is one of America's most beloved beverages, if only because caffeine has become a necessary component of modern life. So, of course, chains across the country — from coffee shops to fast food joints to convenience stores — are jumping at the opportunity to get people through their doors with freebies and deals.

We've compiled two dozen different offers from chains across the country, giving away free coffee (or a similarly solid deal) in-store, so chug a cup of coffee right now to make sure you stay focused and then dive into this long list:

Aroma Joe's
The Maine-based coffee chain that now boasts over 100 locations is offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee.

Barnes & Noble
The brick-and-mortar book giant is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item from any of their in-store cafes.

Blue Bottle
The California-based roaster that operates over 70 U.S. stores in California, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC, is offering a BOGO promotion where guests who purchase any 8-ounce bag of whole bean coffee can receive a blend or single origin pour over or cold brew for free. The brand will also be offering complimentary shipping on all orders placed online.

Burger King
Royal Perks members can grab a free small iced coffee with a purchase of a dollar or more from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the BK app or on bk.com each weekday this week.

Caribou Coffee
No, you can't get a free coffee, but the Minnesota-founded chain that now has hundreds of locations across the U.S. will give Perk members any medium handcrafted drink for $3.

Duck Donuts
The 100-plus-location chain founded in North Carolina is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut. When ordering online, use the code "COFFEEDAY."

Dunkin'
One of America's largest coffee chains is keeping things simple: DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

EG America
SmartPay Rewards App users can grab a free coffee from any of the convenience store brands under the EG America umbrella which includes Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil, and Fastrac.

Krispy Kreme
The doughnut chain will be giving away both coffee and doughnuts. All customers can receive a free iced or hot brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. But if you are a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you can also score a free doughnut of your choice, again, no purchase necessary.

La Colombe
If you want to celebrate National Coffee Day with a deal from La Colombe, you'll have to brew the coffee yourself. The roster is offering buy-one get-one 50 percent off on their 12-ounce boxes of coffee beans both in their cafes and on their website from September 29 through to International Coffee Day on October 1.

La Madeline
The Dallas-based casual dining chain with over 80 locations is offering a free regular or large drip coffee both in-restaurant or via orders placed online or through their app.

Panera Bread
The St. Louis-based chain is hoping National Coffee Day will lure customers in for the long haul. On September 29, new subscribers to their Unlimited Sip Club — which offers unlimited coffee and other drinks for $10.99 per month — will get their first two months free. Meanwhile, existing Sip Club members will receive $2 off a single select barista beverage or smoothie through the Panera app.

Peet's Coffee
Customers can get a free small drip coffee with any purchase in-store.

PJ's Coffee
The New Orleans-founded coffee chain that operates in 15 states is offering a free small hot coffee or cold brew by using the promo code "COFFEE" in their mobile app.

QuickChek
The convenience store chain with over 150 locations across New Jersey and New York is offering a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee to anyone who uses the QuickCheck app for the first time.

RaceTrac
The Georgia-headquartered gas station chain is offering a free cup of their Crazy Good Coffee to rewards members who use the promo code "COFFEE" in the mobile app.

Sheetz
The Mid-Atlantic convenience store chain with over 660 locations will be giving away one free cold brew of any size.

Shipley Do-Nuts
Participating locations of the Houston-based donut and coffee chain with over 300 stores mainly across the Southern U.S. is offering a free medium House Blend coffee with any purchase in-store or online by using the code "COFFEE929."

Smoothie King
Want something thicker for National Coffee Day? The smoothie chain is offering 20-ounce espresso or Cold Brew blended smoothies for $5 if you order before 11 a.m.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee
The 16-location Chicago-area chain is putting its focus on International Coffee Day — October 1 — so put this deal in your calendar for later in the week. Locals can grab a free small coffee or cold brew in-store when ordering through the Stan's App. Or, if you want to purchase Stan's Coffee Subscription with nationwide shipping, the brand will be selling them at 50 percent off.

Stewart's Shops
The Northeastern convenience store chain is offering a free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee from noon until close.

Tim Hortons
American locations of the Canadian institution will be selling medium hot or iced coffees for just 25 cents all day long when customers order on the Tims app or via timhortons.com. Additionally, the multinational brand will be celebrating International Coffee Day (October 1) all October long, offering $0.99 medium hot or iced coffees, once again, by ordering on the Tims app or via the website.

Verve Coffee
The Santa Cruz-based roaster with about a dozen locations around California is offering a free quick cup all day at all locations — and also giving away a year's worth of coffee to five winners via a social media giveaway.

Ziggi's Coffee: The coffee chain from Longmont, Colorado that now has 58 locations nationwide will be giving away free coffee to customers when they purchase using their mobile app. The reward is based on their app status level: The "Fam" level will get a free 16-ounce daily brew or iced coffee. The "Insider" level will get a free 16-ounce classic or signature coffee or espresso-based drink (hot or iced). The "VIP" level will receive a free classic or signature coffee or espresso-based drink (hot or iced) of any size the like.

