National Coffee Day Deals: All the Free Drinks and Discounts You Need to Know About

While every day is National Coffee Day (in our hearts), on Saturday, September 29, some of the country's biggest coffee chains are validating our collective caffeine addiction with a slew of special deals. Since drinking a free (or practically free) cup of coffee isn't exactly the worst thing that could happen to you on a random weekend, we've rounded up the holiday's best promotions, from buy-one-get-one-free offers, to complimentary custom blends and limited-edition coffee-glazed doughnuts (bless you, Krispy Kreme).

Here's everything you need to know to map out your perfect coffee crawl.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Stop by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Saturday, September 29 to pick up a free regular (16-ounce) brewed coffee (hot or iced) with the purchase of a food or bakery item at participating locations.

Cumberland Farms

Text the word "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon for a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee (hot or cold) in any size.

Dunkin' Donuts

Anyone who purchases a hot coffee at participating Dunkin' locations this Saturday, September 29 will get a free hot coffee of equal or lesser value.

Krispy Kreme

Score a free hot or iced coffee of any size (and, if you're a Krispy Kreme rewards member, throw in a free doughnut) on National Coffee Day. Plus, starting on Monday, September 24, Krispy Kreme's classic Original Glazed doughnut will be available in a new coffee glaze. And, if that's not enough of a doughnut-coffee mashup for you, the chain will also be serving Original Glazed Coffee, which is—you guessed it—doughnut-flavored. While the coffee doughnut, like many Krispy Kreme releases, it a limited-time offer, the doughnut coffee will remain on the menu indefinitely.

Nespresso

From September 29 through 30, the portioned coffee giant is celebrating our favorite fake holiday with the launch of Nespresso Privé—a service where a Nespresso coffee specialist matches you with one of 17 coffee blends, after measuring your likes and dislikes of different aromas and intensities. Check out the list of participating locations, and register for your Privé session, here.