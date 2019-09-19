National Coffee Day 2019: Where to Find Free Coffee and Other Deals

Image zoom Weedezign/Getty Images

For many, coffee is a ritual—a morning wake-up call, a way to break up the afternoon at work, and a treat to enjoy with dessert after dinner. And on National Coffee Day, that ritual becomes a whole lot cheaper. On Sunday, September 29, several food and beverage brands are celebrating coffee by giving away free and highly discounted cups. 7-Eleven is offering coffee for $1 in any size; at Krispy Kreme, you can get free coffee with no purchase necessary, and try a new limited-edition product, too. Check out all of the deals we’ve found so far below, and keep checking back up until the 29th in case we find more.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

On September 29, guests can grab a free 16-ounce brewed coffee, hot or iced, when they purchase any food or bakery item. The offer is valid all day, and limited to one free coffee per guest. To get the deal, your purchase has to be a minimum of $2.

Cumberland Farms

Grab a free hot or iced coffee at Cumberland Farms on National Coffee Day—in any size. Just text FREECOFFEE to 64827, and you’ll receive a coupon to redeem the offer. Flavor shots, creamers, and sweeteners are also complimentary and included in the deal.

Godiva

At the following Godiva Café locations, coffee bags will be buy one, get one 50 percent off—Lexington Avenue, Woodbury Commons, Pennsylvania Station, Rockefeller Center, and The Shops at Riverside.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will offer a deal and a brand-new product to celebrate the holiday. On Sunday, September 29, customers can enjoy one free Original Glazed Doughnut and one free brewed coffee with no purchase necessary—we repeat, no purchase necessary. And in the week leading up to National Coffee Day, the brand will also debut a new Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut (the Original Glaze Doughnut filled with a coffee cream) for one week only, between Monday, September 23 and Sunday, September 29.

Peet’s

Peet’s has two deals for National Coffee Day, valid between September 27 and September 29. The first is that customers can enjoy 25 percent off on one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea at one pound bean purchase in-store. But if you’re shopping online, you can still score a deal, too—25 percent off all regular, non-subscription bean purchases on Peet’s website using the promo code “COFFEEDAY19."

Pilot Flying J

Guests will also receive any-sized hot or cold coffee for free on National Coffee Day—all you need to do is download the Pilot Flying J app.

7-Eleven

All day on September 29 (that’s 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.), you can grab any-sized coffee at 7-Eleven for just $1 at participating stores nationwide. To grab the deal, download the 7Rewards app.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.