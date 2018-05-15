Sorry to Ruin National Chocolate Chip Day, But It's Time to Stop Using Chips in Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

It's an age-old conversation (and one this writer freely admits she's indulged in before), but today, in honor of national chocolate chip day, it's as good a time as ever to revisit it:

Chocolate chip cookies are a wonderful thing. Don't ruin them by using chocolate chips.

If you're scratching your head, you're not alone, but the path forward is very simple: Instead of using chips, you should use chunks of chopped chocolate.

The reasons for this?

One, chocolate chips are boring—uniform in size and shape—which translates to boring cookies. Chopped hunks, slivers, bits and pieces of chocolate? You've added instant excitement to every bite.

Two, chocolate chips are made to retain their shape, which means they won't melt and spread out like a good piece of chocolate will. This, for me, is the most important drawback. When I bite into a chocolate chip cookie, I want a spread of chocolate that's melty when warm, and a delicious layer I can sink my teeth into when cooled. I don't need a forgettable, self-contained chip.

Last but not least? Chips are waxy and contain additives. So if you want to avoid that unnatural taste, break out your knife and chop up some respectable chocolate bars yourself. If you want to go the extra mile, try using chocolate with cocoa nibs. Or, if you're not into chopping chocolate by hand, use chocolate disks, which the baker extraordinaire behind Big Fat Cookie likes because they melt so well.

"I like to chop my own chips ― which sounds tedious, but isn’t," Dorie Greenspan tells The Huffington Post. "I choose a favorite chocolate and, using a long serrated knife or a chef’s knife, cut the chocolate into morsel-size bits." And if Dorie, who recently wrote a book all about cookies, says so...

With all that said, of course, rules, once you learn them well, are meant to be broken. So if you're going to make chocolate chip cookies with chips, not, chunks, we're not going to, um, have a chip on our shoulder about it. When it comes down to it, we've never met a chocolate chip cookie we didn't like.

Check out these 12 wonderful recipes and enjoy.