National Chicken Wing Day 2019: Where to Find Deals and Free Buffalo Wings
From freebies to all-you-can-eat offers, today is a good day to grab some wings.
The period from the Fourth of July until Labor Day is one America’s longest holiday dead zones — that is, assuming you like your holidays dictated by the federal government. But thankfully, in 1977, Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski stepped in (let’s hear it for local government!) and dedicated July 29 to something far more exciting than independence or working: Buffalo wings!
Today is National Chicken Wing Day, and as such, many of America best-known wing chains are offering deals that can help take the edge off your Monday. Here are some we’ve seen:
Big City Wings
Wings are just 70 cents all day at this Houston area chain.
The Buffalo Spot
It’s a wing happy hour: Get five free traditional wings from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings
The sporty chain is giving away a free snack size portion of wings with the purchase of another wing order — be it small, medium, or large; traditional or boneless. Dine-in only.
Duffy’s Sports Grill
Get 50 percent off ten Boneless Wings with another purchase.
East Coast Wings + Grill
Buy at least five wings and bone-in wings will cost you 75 cents, boneless wings will be 65 cents.
Epic Wings-N-Things
This California-based chain added “Epic” to its name last year, and their straightforward deal fits that mold: Buy one single meal, get a second one 50-percent off.
Hooters
The bigger your appetite, the better this deal is: Participating Hooters locations are offering all-you-can-eat wings for just $15.99. The deal is for dine-in only, but customers can choose from six varieties of wings: Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Boneless Wings, Smoked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, or Bacon Wrapped Wings.
Hurricane Grill & Wings
This Florida-based chain apparently knows its competition. Hurricane is also offering all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99. Dine-in only.
Native Grill & Wings
Get 40 cent wings with the purchase of a beverage.
Pluckers Wing Bar
Order a minimum of 10 bone-in wings and they’re just 75 cents each.
Wing Zone
Order online with the code “2180” to get 16 boneless or original wings for $10.
WingHouse Bar + Grill
Buy ten Buffalo or original style wings, get five free. Dine-in only.
Wingstop
Purchase any type of wings — dine-in or takeout — and Wingstop will toss in five extra wings for free. For online ordering, use the promo code “5FREEWINGS.” (For in-store ordering, just tell them you want your free wings!) As an added bonus, the chain is donating $1 per transaction back to local communities through its Wingstop Charities, up to $100,000.