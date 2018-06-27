The Cheesecake Factory Has Two New Cheesecake Flavors, and Cinnabon Is Involved

Following the news that The Cheesecake Factory's new fast-casual venture will not, in fact, serve cheesecake, the restaurant chain is returning to its sugar-centric roots. Today, TCF announced that it will introduce two new cheesecake flavors (woot!) in honor of National Cheesecake Day (sure!) on Monday, July 30: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Yes, Cinnabon as in the mall food court staple. This dessert collab features alternating layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake—a combo that one Food & Wine staffer described as "more cake-like than cheesecake"—topped with Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with caramel. It's incredibly sweet, but, then again, if you're ordering something with both Cinnabon and The Cheesecake Factory in its name, you know what you're getting into.

Ghirardelli's take on The Cheesecake Factory's trademark dessert is also a feat of maximalism, combining cherry-flavored cheesecake with actual cherries, fudge cake, and at least three kinds of chocolate chips (dark chocolate, white chocolate, and pink crunch balls).

For every slice sold through next February, TCF is donating 25 cents to Feeding America, an organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

Yes, again, there's about a month to go before you can try either of the new flavors, but it's worth marking July 30 in your calendar — just like last year, The Cheesecake Factory is rolling out its "Any Slice, Half Price" deal for their dine-in guests on National Cheesecake Day.

Pro tip: Stop by during happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. in the bar area on weekdays) when Margaritas, Cosmopolitans, and Long Island Iced Teas are only $5.95 (as are popular appetizers like nachos and avocado rolls) to really do The Cheesecake Factory on a dime.