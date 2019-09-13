National Cheeseburger Day 2019: Where to Find Free Burgers and Other Deals

Image zoom Claudio Alexandre Cologni/Getty Images

For all the national food holidays out there—and there are a lot, dedicated to everything from doughnuts to French fries—National Cheeseburger Day has to be one of our favorites. Nothing beats a fresh-off-the-grill burger, piping hot and juicy with a cloak of melted cheese on top, so we feel it’s a food well-worth celebrating. As it turns out, restaurants agree. On September 18th, several food and beverage companies will be offering free and discounted cheeseburgers to honor the holiday—Red Robin will sell a whole cheeseburger meal for $5, while Shari’s is giving out Beyond Burgers on a pretzel bun for $1. Check out all of the deals we’ve found so far below, and keep checking back up until Wednesday, September 18 in case more are announced.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Head to Black Tap in New York (SoHo, Midtown, Herald Square), Anaheim (at Downtown Disney), or Las Vegas on National Cheeseburger Day for the chance to get a free All-American Burger. The first 100 people to order the burger will get the deal.

Grubhub

If you head to Grubhub’s “Perks” feature—a recently launched rewards hub on the delivery platform—you’ll find multiple deals for National Cheeseburger Day. Offers are valid at participating restaurant locations.

Applebee’s—$5 off, expires 9/30

Bareburger—$5 off, expires 9/26

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse—$5 off, expires 9/23

Carl's Jr.—$5 off, expires 9/26

Fatburger—$5 off, expires 9/27

IHOP—$5 off, expires 9/23

Jack in the Box—$5 off, expires, 9/22

Red Robin—$5 off, expires 9/23

Halo Burger

To celebrate its 96th birthday and National Cheeseburger Day, the Michigan-based brand will offer $1.96 QP burgers on September 18.

Red Robin

On September 18 only, Red Robin will give guests the gourmet cheeseburger—topped with pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese—and bottomless steak fries for just $5 when they purchase any regular-sized beverage. We repeat, unlimited fries, a drink, and a burger for $5. Sign us up.

Shari’s

You can grab a Beyond Burger (with or without cheese) on a pretzel bun for only $1 at Shari’s on September 18—all you have to do is sign up for the rewards program. The deal is only valid for dine-in orders on National Cheeseburger Day.

Smashburger

Smashburger will offer a BOGO (buy one, get one) deal on their double classic Smashburgers. That’s two burgers for $6.99—yes, please.

Ted’s Montana Grill

A cheeseburger meal will be $6 on National Cheeseburger Day—you can also upgrade the order to a bison burger for just $8.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.