National Burrito Day Deals: All the Free Food and Discounts for 2019

It seems like almost every other day is a “national-insert-food-here” day, at this point: National Cheddar Day, National Pizza Day, and National Potato Chip Day have all happened in the past few months alone. On April 4, however, there’s a food holiday you won’t want to miss—National Burrito Day—because plenty of restaurants are offering deals. You can score free burritos, free guacamole, free burrito delivery, and more. Scroll through to see all the deals we’ve found so far, and keep checking back on April 4 to see if any more pop up.

California Tortilla

Loyalty members who buy a burrito or burrito bowl on April 4 can grab another free burrito or burrito bowl between April 5 and April 12.

Chipotle

Get free delivery on National Burrito Day on orders of $10 or more, so long as you order through DoorDash or the Chipotle app/website.

Dos Toros

To score free guac on your burrito for National Burrito Day, simply follow Dos Toros on Instagram, according to a statement (you’ll have to prove it at checkout).

El Pollo Loco

You’ve heard of BOGO (“buy one, get one”) but how about BOBGOF? That’s “buy one burrito, get one free,” and you can get the deal at El Pollo Loco on National Burrito Day when you buy a regularly priced burrito. All you have to do is present this coupon—for in-person purchases only, and not available through app or online orders.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe’s locations across the country will offer $5 burritos on Thursday for app users.

Qdoba

Roll on over to QDOBA and celebrate National Burrito Day with us on Thursday!



Earn triple points when you make a purchase in-restaurant or online on Thursday, April 4 only. Whether you create the perfect burrito or bowl, you'll get rewarded! pic.twitter.com/cgIaSVy7DH — QDOBA (@qdoba) April 3, 2019

If you’re a member of Qdoba’s rewards program, you’ll get triple points for burrito and burrito bowl purchases on April 4. The deal is valid for in-store and online purchases.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

It’s a good day to go to Rubio’s—all burritos are $5 with the purchase of a drink, and that includes wild-caught seafood, steak, and all natural chicken. Again, this is an in-person deal, and make sure you present the coupon when you order.

Taco John's

According to USA Today, you can get two beef burritos for $4 and bean burritos for $1 at participating Taco John's when you order with the app.