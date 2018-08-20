Tennessee Gets Its First Shake Shack

Shake Shack continues its march towards global domination with the announcement of its new Nashville location, which opens Thursday, August 23.

The first-ever Tennessee Shake Shack will open in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood (Hill Center Green Hills at 4031 Hillsboro Pike), and it will feature a handful of exclusive new menu items that you won't be able to find at any other Shake Shack in the country, including "The Crackle Shack Cheeseburger" (a cheeseburger topped with Peg Leg Porker’s seasoned cracklins and ShackSauce); "Pie Oh My" (vanilla custard with a slice of Little Moskos pie); and "Caramel Bourbon Twist" (vanilla custard with Olive & Sinclair Chocolate Co. Bourbon Nib Brittle, chocolate sprinkles, and salted caramel sauce.) We may just have to start a position to get these items on the menu at New York Shake Shacks, too.

Opening day is likely to be a mob scene, so you might want to get there early for that Crackle Shack Cheeseburger. (Doors open at 11 a.m.) Plus, according to a press release, the first 100 people in line when doors open will receive a free make-your-own Amelia's Flower Truck bouquet.

Shake Shack has already been drumming up hype in Nashville. In July, they hosted a pop-up at Husk, the famous farm-focused restaurant brought to national prominence by chef Sean Husk, who recently stepped down from operations at the restaurant to concentrate on new Nashville projects.

In other Shake Shack news, just last week, the burger chain announced that they would be doing away with plastic straws, with the goal of completely eliminating them by the first quarter of 2019.

“We're constantly thinking about packaging and how we can reduce, reuse and make more recyclable,” said Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti. “This remains a larger goal for us as we look ahead.”