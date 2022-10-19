It's incredibly divisive, painfully long, and utterly ubiquitous. It's Monopoly! Since first being published in 1935, the board game has been sold around the world, and the concept has been adapted for all sorts of variations to the point where seemingly every town, college, and existential thought has its own "-opoly."

But apparently, there's always room for more Monopolies, and this week, America's best-known wine region has announced it has finally gotten its own official version of the Hasbro-owned game: Prepare yourself for Monopoly Napa Valley Edition.

Much like every other Monopoly variation, the Napa Valley Edition — which is produced by game maker Top Trumps — replaces the game's original Atlantic City street names and locations with Napa Valley alternatives. Expect to find "representations of much-loved Napa Valley cultural sites, historic landmarks, and time-honored businesses, alongside customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure each detail of the game pays homage to the iconic wine region destination," according to the announcement.

So who locked down the coveted Boardwalk spot? In a diplomatic decision that prevented designers from having to choose between the many wineries included on the board — names like Napa Cellars, Hall Wines, Jam Cellars, Frank Family Vineyards, Beringer Vineyards, and Sterling Vineyards, which were all spread across the red and yellow properties on the board — the most expensive rectangle went to the famed Grape Crusher statue.

Hasbro

Meanwhile, Napa Cellars offered up examples of its Chance and Community Chest cards which respectively read, "The sun is shining and Napa Cellars is calling. Make a reservation for a picnic amongst the vines. Pay 150," and "Napa Cellars consulted you to craft the next vintage. Collect 200."

"We're thrilled to launch Monopoly Napa Valley Edition in time for the holidays and to celebrate one of the most beloved, culturally rich and geographically beautiful wine regions in the world. We've spent months creating a portrayal of the area's dynamic communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come," Jennifer Tripsea, a Top Trumps USA representative, stated. "We've incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Napa Valley residents and beyond."

Monopoly Napa Valley Edition has a suggested retail price of $39.95 and is now available through Amazon, CVS, and TopTrumps.us. The game can also be found at some local retailers and tasting rooms in the Napa region.