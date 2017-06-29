Madrid’s New Nap Café Gives the Siesta an Upgrade

The Spanish are obviously famous for their custom of taking a siesta, the portion of the day they take away from work to rest (which could soon be abolished). But now a new café in Madrid called Siesta & Go, the first of it’s kind in the city, is modernizing the tradition.

The café offers both private and shared rooms to take a rest during the day, for a fee of course, reports Lonely Planet. The rooms are complete with beds, a lamp, and books, if you prefer to simply read, study, or relax, rather than sleep.

Ya sabes que puedes traerte la comida y descansar! Siesta & Go descansa en tus momentos libres de trabajo como tu quieras! #siesta #descanso #ocio #relax #confort #diversion A post shared by SIESTA & GO (@siestaandgo) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Siesta & Go is seriously tricked out with all the naptime essentials: They offer customers slippers and pajamas, single use sheets and blankets (if you’re worried about hygiene or bed bugs), and coffee for a pick me up afterward.

A nap in at Siesta & Go will cost you: For a private room, you pay by the minute (1,200 minutes is €240 up front) or buy an hour for €12-14 (that’s around $15). Bunks beds are little cheaper, at €8-10 per hour or €160 for 1200 minutes.

You can make an appointment or simply walk-in and wait for one of the 19 available beds. The employees will wake you up at an agreed upon time, meaning you don’t have to worry about sleeping in.

“It’s funny that we’re known for the siesta, but we haven’t been professional about it,” Maria Estrella Jorro de Inza the nap café's 32-year-old founder told the Independent. “We get a lot of men in suits who just want to relax and women wanting to take their heels off. Lunch break is the busiest time.”

She says that she got the idea while on a visit to Tokyo, where nap cafes have been around since at least 2012. For now, the concept is still picking up steam in Madrid, but de Inza is currently looking out for additional locations and is considering extending the hours.

Even better, if you’re visiting Madrid, the nap café is probably an ideal stop after a day exploring the city.