Nancy Silverton and La Brea Launch Line of Bread to Celebrate the Bakery's 30th

If you’re based in Los Angeles, you’re probably familiar with La Brea Bakery—you know, the one Nancy Silverton founded in 1989, where her iconic sourdough starter recipe came to be. Since parting ways, both La Brea and Silverton have achieved their own successes. Silverton has racked up several James Beard Awards and is the co-owner of a handful of restaurants; La Brea has become a national retailer, and its breads are available to buy in stores all around the country. This year, however, Silverton is joining forces with La Brea once more for a special project (which, naturally, involves bread).

2019 marks the 30th anniversary of La Brea’s opening—in celebration, the La Brea team announced on Wednesday that Silverton would be collaborating with them to create a new line of special edition breads. There aren’t a lot of specifics available about the loaves right now, except for the fact that some of the items will “feature ingredients like sprouted grains, alternative flours, and, as always, Nancy’s original sourdough starter.” The latter isn’t much of a surprise, since La Brea still uses Silverton’s sourdough starter in all of their breads (yes, it’s that good). But still, we’re excited to see what kind of artisanal bread the team whips up.

“I originally opened La Brea Bakery because I wanted to create authentic artisan breads—the artisan bread movement hadn’t yet arrived in the United States,” Silverton said in a statement. “It was such an amazing opportunity to be in the kitchen with people I loved making great bread, and I’m very much looking forward to revisiting my roots and partnering with La Brea Bakery for the 30th anniversary.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a while to try the special edition breads, since they’re not scheduled to launch until later this year, according to the statement (more details are slated to come out in the next few weeks, according to the site). But in the meantime, you can head to La Brea’s site and use their “find our bread” feature to find the stores nearest you—and stock up until the new line launches.