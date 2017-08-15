Taco Bell Is Making Fried Eggs into Taco Shells

Taco Bell has never claimed to be authentic Mexican food. Quite the opposite actually: The chain has repeatedly thumbed its nose at the conventional recipes for dishes like the gordita and chalupa. But this affront to authenticity has actually served the fast food joint well, allowing for bizarre experimentation that would make a traditionalist’s head spin. Want to replace a taco shell with a folded piece of fried chicken? Sure! Can a waffle be a taco shell? Why not! And now, here’s the endlessly creative chain’s latest innovation… a breakfast taco where the shell is made of egg.

Arriving on August 31, the Naked Egg Taco uses a fried egg as a shell, which is then filled with potatoes, cheese and a choice of bacon or sausage. This unique breakfast taco will sell a la carte for $1.99 or as part of a meal deal that also includes a coffee or medium drink and a choice of two Cinnabon Delights or hash browns (because breakfast is the most important meal of the day) for $3.99. The egg-wrapped taco was tested in Flint, Michigan, in advance of its forthcoming national launch. In a release, the brand also stated: "For the more modest, it is also available 'dressed' in a Gordita Flatbread."

“The Naked Egg Taco strips down the traditional breakfast taco, allowing us to deliver a new flavor experience in every single bite,” said Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “Shell innovation is at the core of where we experiment – and whether it’s crispy chicken, biscuits or waffles that wrap up menu item classics – we bring our fans craveable and unexpected food experiences that leave them wanting more.”

To promote these new breakfast tacos prior to launch, Taco Bell will be holding “Bell & Breakfast” events where customers in select cities can reserve a spot to try the Naked Egg Taco at the chain via OpenTable. These “brunch-esque” events (as the Bell calls them) are being held in New York on August 17, Laguna Beach on August 25, Austin on August 26, and Chicago on August 27. Meanwhile, everyone else will just have to wait patiently to try the latest in “shell innovation.”