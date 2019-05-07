'Nailed It!' Season Three: Watch the Trailer and Get Ready to Feel a Whole Lot Better About Your Baking Skills

Some people just don't have a knack for baking, but thanks to the hilarious Netflix reality competition Nailed It!, failure is an option. Comedian Nicole Byer and renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres co-host the series which pits extremely amateur bakers against one another to be the best of the worst for a shot at a $10,000 prize. Last month, we found out the series would return to Netflix for its third season on Friday, May 17. Now the streaming service has released a trailer to let us all get a little taste of this season's artistic challenges and aesthetically-challenged results. Take a peek below:

Here are the episodes descriptions and special guest judges appearing on season three, as provided by Netflix:

The Marvel Episode! — The bakers summon their not-so-super powers to make Marvel-themed cupcakes with detailed cookie toppers and a daunting "Black Panther" cake. Actress and gaming icon Felicia Day joins the judge’s panel.

Cake-O-Phobia — What's scarier than a cook who can't read a recipe? A trio of creepy-crawly bug cookies and a terrifying clown cake that tastes like cotton candy. Baking magician Natalie Sideserf joins the judge's panel.

Masterpiece or Disasterpiece? — The amateur bakers attempt to imitate the masters with gingerbread self-portraits and a sculpted cake replica of Michelangelo's "David." Actress and comedian Betsy Sodaro joins Nicole and Jacques on the judge's panel.

Prehistoric Bakes — The contestants turn back time — and mangle time management — with inside-out Neanderthal cupcakes and a tropical-flavored T. rex cake. YouTube sensation and baker Rosanna Pansino guest judges.

Oui Can't Bake! — The pressure's on to make perfectly puffed éclairs and a layered bust of Napoleon Bonaparte for not one but two esteemed French chefs as esteemed pastry master Hubert Keller joins the judge's panel.

Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat — Two high-fashion challenges put the bakers' hopeless skills to the test: fondant-covered doll cakes and an edible headdress heaped with fruit. Humorist and pastry chef Charles Phoenix join Nicole and Jacques on the panel.

