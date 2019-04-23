‘Nailed It!’ Returns to Netflix for a Third Season in May

On your marks! Get set! Fail! Nailed It!, Netflix’s most contagiously joyful original series (sorry, Queer Eye, you make me cry too much!), is returning for a third season next month with more well-meaning bakers doing their best to achieve some of the worst-looking food tragedies you’ve ever seen for a chance at $10,000. The series, hosted by comedian Nicole Byer and famed baker and chocolatier Jacques Torres, has seen two previous — what we’ll call “regular” — seasons, as well as a special holiday season, all within 2018.

Here are the episodes descriptions and special guest judges appearing on season three, as provided by Netflix:

The Marvel Episode! — The bakers summon their not-so-super powers to make Marvel-themed cupcakes with detailed cookie toppers and a daunting "Black Panther" cake. Actress and gaming icon Felicia Day joins the judge’s panel.

What's scarier than a cook who can't read a recipe? A trio of creepy-crawly bug cookies and a terrifying clown cake that tastes like cotton candy. Baking magician Natalie Sideserf joins the judge's panel.

The amateur bakers attempt to imitate the masters with gingerbread self-portraits and a sculpted cake replica of Michelangelo's "David." Actress and comedian Betsy Sodaro joins Nicole and Jacques on the judge's panel.

The contestants turn back time — and mangle time management — with inside-out Neanderthal cupcakes and a tropical-flavored T. rex cake. YouTube sensation and baker Rosanna Pansino guest judges.

The pressure's on to make perfectly puffed éclairs and a layered bust of Napoleon Bonaparte for not one but two esteemed French chefs as esteemed pastry master Hubert Keller joins the judge's panel.

Two high-fashion challenges put the bakers' hopeless skills to the test: fondant-covered doll cakes and an edible headdress heaped with fruit. Humorist and pastry chef Charles Phoenix join Nicole and Jacques on the panel.

And yes, Wes is back, too!

In other Nailed It! news, after a successful run of ¡Nailed It! Mexico, Netflix has also greenlit the series for three other international variations in Spain, Germany, and France, according to Eater. The practice of repurposing game show and reality competition formats in other markets and languages to reach as many audiences as possible is a well-tread path in the TV business, and Netflix is, apparently, no exception. While it’s unclear whether the three upcoming international versions will appear on U.S. Netflix subscribers’ screens, the Mexican edition is available (and subtitled) so you can get your fix before the Beer/Torres O.G. series returns on May 17, 2019. Find out more information at www.netflix.com/nailedit.