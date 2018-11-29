Watch the Trailer for Netflix's ‘Nailed It! Holiday!'

If there’s one facet of home cooking that always shines a bit brighter during the holidays, it’s baking. From expertly iced Christmas cookies to beautifully braided challah, the season is a gift to anyone with a sweet tooth. But if you’re not baking all year round, sometimes your best effort at delivering on the ideal winter treat can end up a disaster. Thankfully, to make us all feel better about our missteps, merry though they may be, the series that turned Pinterest fails into a hilarious baking competition is coming back as Netflix gives us the gift of Nailed It! Holiday! this December.

The series will once again feature comedian Nicole Byer and master pastry chef Jacques Torres as its host and judges. Joining them at the table this season will be comedians Ron Funches, Lauren Lapkus, and Jason Mantzoukas, magician Justin Willman, and baking experts Gemma Stafford and Sylvia Weinstock over the course of seven episodes.

Take a look at the trailer for Nailed It! Holiday! below:

Nailed It! has been a breakout hit for the streaming service, if not just by ratings numbers than by the sheer differentiating factor that it celebrates hilariously unqualified bakers in a reality TV landscape full of shows featuring professionals. The series has aired two previous seasons, both in 2018. As always, the holiday edition of Nailed It! will see three (very) amateur bakers take on a Baker's Choice round and a Nail It or Fail It round, attempting to recreate a classic or creative pastry item (amid delightful distractions or a little much-needed assistance from the judges) for a chance at $10,000. From the trailer above, that looks to be things like cake pop characters, cutely decorated doughnuts, a realistic-looking roast turkey cake, and a tipsy, tiered Champagne cake.

The entire first season of Nailed It! Holiday! premieres on Netflix Friday, December 7.