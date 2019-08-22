The Museum of Ice Cream Is Here to Stay in New York—Permanently

Image zoom Courtesy of the Museum of Ice Cream.

When the Museum of Ice Cream pop-up first came on the scene in 2016, it took New York City (and social media) by storm—a flood of Instagrams showing people playing in a (non-edible) pool of sprinkles, posing in front of an ice cream cone wall, and swinging leisurely on an ice cream sandwich. The experience was so popular that it sold out 30,000 tickets within days, prompting it to spread to other locations including Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Summer 2018 even saw the museum return to New York City with a temporary pint shop, which featured the brand’s new line of signature ice cream flavors, plus opportunities to learn about all-things vanilla in a guided tasting experience. The latest project from the MOIC will be New York City-based, too—but this time, it'll be permanent. Following its first permanent location in San Francisco, the museum will open its flagship location in the city this fall.

Image zoom Lights from the 2016 New York pop-up. picture alliance/Getty Images

The new MOIC will take up residence at 558 Broadway in Soho, with a massive 25,000-square-feet facility split between three floors. You’ll still find the iconic sprinkle pool—the museum’s largest-ever, in this case—alongside 12 other all-new, multi-sensory installations. And from what we’ve heard so far, it promises to be just as photo-worthy as previous MOIC editions. Think a New York-inspired “Celestial Subway,” a floating treat table, a three-story slide, a “spectacular hall of giant scoops,” and a “Queen Bee hive” that you can hear buzzing from afar. Plus, visitors can fuel up with a visit to the on-site café after they’re done exploring, which features an exclusive menu, and grab merchandise at the shop. (Both are accessible to the general public.)

If you’re interested in visiting, tickets will go on sale October 9 ringing in at $38 a pop—an early-access waitlist is already live on the MOIC website. In addition to museum entry, tickets also include ice cream tastings and “signature treats exclusive to MOIC NYC.” (Bonus: kids two and under get free entry.) For those outside New York, there’s still a way to experience the Museum of Ice Cream at home, too. The brand currently sells pints of ice cream at Target, including their signatures like Churro Churro and Nana Banana, as well as a new batch of summer flavors including Queen Bee (honey ice cream swirled with chocolate covered honeycomb, English toffee, and almonds), and Cone Zone (vanilla and chocolatey ice cream swirled with a fudge ribbon and chocolate coated sugar cone pieces.) Fingers crossed that Queen Bee is included in the tastings at the flagship MOIC—we had the chance to try it when it launched, and it’s heavenly.