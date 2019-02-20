Murray’s Cheese Shop's Mac and Cheese Concept Hits New York City

Stop everything: New York’s iconic Murray’s Cheese shop (A.K.A. cheese heaven) just announced that it will open a fast-casual concept entirely dedicated to mac and cheese. We repeat, mac and cheese. Appropriately named “Murray’s Mac & Cheese,” the shop will take all of the indulgent cheeses from Murray’s and turn them into cheesy, steaming pasta dishes, with said pasta supplied by New York-based pasta maker Sfoglini. The best part? It will be right next to the Bleecker Street flagship store, so you can do all of your cheese shopping and pick up a snack for later in one fell swoop. (Or for the way home. We won’t judge.)

So let’s get right down to it—the flavors. Murray’s will serve six signature mac and cheeses, including an all-cheese Classic mac (the blend of cheeses is a secret), Buffalo Chicken, and Barbecue. Other versions are more out of the box, like French Onion, which combines gruyere, raclette, caramelized onions, and bacon (yes, please), and Carbonara (with fontina, mozzarella, pancetta, and peas). There’s even a Breakfast mac, for you brunch devotees—available Saturday and Sunday, you’ll be able to delve into a cheesy bowl of breakfast sausage, bacon, cheddar, and egg. As for sizes, there are four available: an 8 ounce “Snack Mac” ($5-$7), 12 ounce “Little Mac” ($8-$10), 16 ounce “Hungry Mac” ($12-$16), and if you’re really hungry, 24 ounce Family Mac ($18-$22).

Even if you don’t like any of the combinations above, don’t worry—you can also custom-build your own mac, from the cheese (10 different choices!) and sauces down to the toppings. There’s raclette, peppadews, basil pesto, burrata, prosciutto, ‘nduja, and more at your disposal, so go nuts. Add-ons will cost anywhere from $1 to $5 depending on the topping, per the Murray’s team.

Tempted? Murray’s Mac & Cheese will have a “soft” opening this coming Sunday, February 24, with a limited menu available Tuesday, February 26 through Thursday, February 28 (it will be closed on Monday, February 25). For the full-blown menu of cheese-filled goodness, stop by the official opening on Friday, March 1—and make sure you come hungry. If you can't wait, Murray's also sells select mac and cheese dishes at Murray's Cheese Bar down the street, and you can also indulge in the in-store "Melt Station."