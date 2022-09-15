Earlier this summer, a Redditor going by u/Whole_Job2709 posted a photo in the r/MountainDew subreddit of an alleged can of Mtn Dew Code Red Energy. "New Code Red energy drinks coming soon," they wrote. Whoever that person is, they were right on with their highly-caffeinated hints: Mountain Dew did, in fact, release an amped up version of its Code Red soda.

The now-available Mtn Dew Energy Code Red contains 180 mg of caffeine, zinc, Vitamins A and C and antioxidants. According to the PepsiCo website, each 16 ounce can contains 25 calories, five grams of carbohydrates, and zero added sugars. "It's the perfect energy boost for when you need it most," the company said in a press release.

Courtesy of MTN DEW

"I'm not a big fan of Code Red but this Mountain Dew Energy Code Red, did exactly what Energy Baja [Blast] did: it made the flavor taste much better [in my opinion]," one early adopter wrote on r/MountainDew on Tuesday. (That comment prompted a discussion about the original version of Mtn Dew Baja Blast, which remains an absolute icon.)

Mountain Dew has had a busy year so far. In January, PepsiCo unleashed Hard Mtn Dew, a 5 percent ABV boozy version of its classic sodas. (And before its first three flavors were even available in stores, the company said that Baja Blast would be joining that trio. See? An icon.)

In May, the company re-released Mtn Dew Typhoon, a flavor variety that hadn't been available since 2011. It also launched Mtn Dew Purple Thunder, an oddly hued flavor sold only at Circle K convenience stores. "Mtn Dew is on a continuous mission to create the best flavors with the best partners, and we know Dew Nation is going to love the delicious flavor twist of blackberry and plum that Purple Thunder brings to our roster," Pat O'Toole, Mtn Dew's chief marketing officer, said at the time. "And, there is no better partner than Circle K to bring this awesome flavor to life."

A month later, it released Mtn Dew Overdrive, an flavor available exclusively at the Casey's convenience store chain. "As the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., we're always looking for the most flavorful products to pair with our handmade pizza, and Mtn Dew knows a thing or two about flavor." Tom Brennan, Casey's Chief Merchandising Officer, said at the time.

There's no way that Mtn Dew will make it to the final page on their 2022 calendars without dropping another new flavor or three. And if you can't wait until then, maybe check that subreddit.