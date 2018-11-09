MSG Network Launches First-Ever 'Food Week'

Step aside, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The world is about to see athletes in Benihana eating sushi. Next Monday, November 12, sports-centric MSG Network is launching its first-ever "Food Week"—seven days of food-themed programming designed to "highlight the intersection between love of sports and passion for food," across all of MSG's channels.

So, what exists at that intersection? To start, the network is rolling out videos of sports pros dining in their favorite New York City restaurants. Expect to see Knicks rookie Kevin Knox at Benihana, Knicks guard Ron Baker at Jacob’s Pickles, and Rangers teammates Neal Pionk, Adam McQuaid, Brett Howden and Tony DeAngelo at Lure Fish Bar. There's also a series involving interviews with Islanders and Devils players, as well as MSG Networks on-air personalities, at food establishments like Junior’s Cheesecake and Hobby’s Deli in Newark, New Jersey.

MSG is also running some short-form videos you might recognize from Complex's "First We Feast" online food magazine, including episodes from Hot Ones (a show where celebrities are interviewed over an increasingly spicy plate of hot wings), and Food Grails (a travel series that focuses on a different regional specialty each week, like mumbo sauce in D.C., or lemon-pepper chicken in Atlanta).

All of this will be folded into pre-game segments, in-game spots, and "MSG Shorts," which are set to air after every game next week. “By offering unique access into the New York sports scene through a new lens such as food, we can creatively tap into a wider audience and further ignite fan passion,” Kevin Marotta, MSG's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Content Strategy said in a statement. Another way to ignite fan passion? Check out this list of the country's best stadium eats (hi there, crispy confit chicken wings with spicy peach sauce).