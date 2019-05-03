Mother’s Day 2019: Deals, Free Food and Other Discounts for Moms at National Chains

Believe it or not, Mother’s Day is right around the corner—and if you still haven’t booked the customary brunch and/or you dropped the ball on presents, know that you’re not out of options. (Yet.) Every year without fail, the food industry rallies around the holiday; we’ve seen themed cupcakes, a surprising number of heart-shaped pizzas, and discounted cookies so far, and have full confidence that even more deals will be announced in the days leading up to May 12. Check out everything that’s on offer below, and stay tuned as we update right up until Sunday. (But seriously, get moving.)

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK’s heart-shaped pizzas are back for Mother’s Day, available between May 9 and May 12. You can order any flavor you like with no additional charge.

Cicis

Cicis has a takeout Mother’s Day deal this year. You can pick three things for $3.99 each—options include a medium one-topping pizza, 24-count cheesy bread, 20 cinnamon rolls, and 24 brownies. (Yes, please.) It's available May 11 and May 12 only, no coupon necessary.

Drizly

Between May 8 and May 12, the online beer, wine, and spirits marketplace will team up with 1-800-Flowers to offer 25 percent off on your choice of three “wine-inspired” bouquets, which you can find here. Then, head to Drizly’s site to find a wine to match the flowers.

Fresh Brothers

If you live in California, you’re in luck—Fresh Brothers has a Mother’s Day deal that includes yet another heart-shaped pizza, plus a matching pizza cutter that says “best mom ever!” You can snag it for $16.50, whether you’re dining in or ordering out. The deal is valid on May 11 and May 12.

The Fresh Market

If you want to cook at home for Mother’s Day, the supermarket has a special $39.99 brunch package available in-store. It feeds four, and includes your choice of quiche (Quiche Lorraine or Broccoli Cheddar, 24 ounces), two pounds of Nueske’s bacon, two pounds of tropical fruit, a 16-18 ounce pound cake, a box of chocolate from House of Dorchester, and a bouquet of flowers. It's practically all of the holiday staples rolled into one.

Mrs. Fields

Order any Mrs. Fields item online until May 4 to get 20 percent off (discount code is MDAY2019)—and, starting May 5, score 35 percent off on “select Mother’s Day gifts.”

Sizzler

If you dine at the steakhouse during Mother’s Day weekend (May 9 to May 12), you’ll get a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $25 or more, good from May 13 through the end of the month.

Williams-Sonoma

The kitchenware and gourmet food store has several sales for Mother’s Day—we’ve seen up to 50 percent off on Nespresso coffee and espresso makers via the website, and up to 30 percent off on KitchenAid (so you can finally get her that coveted stand mixer).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.