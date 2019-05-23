This MLB Ballpark Is the Most Vegan-Friendly, According to PETA

Thanks to the ubiquity of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” MLB stadiums are pretty certain to carry peanuts and Cracker Jacks — but after that, ballpark fare can differ significantly from city to city. Most teams now offer plenty of unique local food and maybe even some local beers. Heck, the Mets even have a hip international brewery on-site. But what if you’re looking for vegan options? Don’t worry, as you might expect, PETA’s got you covered.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has just released its 18th annual Vegan-Friendly Ballparks list and Globe Life Park — home to the Texas Rangers in Arlington — has moved up from the number two spot last year to the top spot for 2019. “This year, its menu expanded once again to include a new partnership with Beyond Meat,” PETA notes. That means Rangers fans can now get Beyond Burgers, Beyond Italian Sausages, and tacos, nachos, and chili with Beyond Meat crumbles.

“The plain veggie dogs of yesteryear don't cut the mustard with today's baseball fans, who want melty vegan cheese on their pizzas and spicy tempeh in their tacos,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said announcing the list. “From their hearty vegan cheeseburgers to their refreshing nondairy ice cream, the ballparks on PETA's list are covering all the bases when it comes to meeting the demand for animal-friendly fare.”

The New York Mets’ Citi Field took the number two spot thanks to “its new 100-percent vegan concession stand, Marty’s V Burger.” And the Minnesota Twins’ Target Field finished third on PETA’s list, buoyed by foods from The Herbivorous Butcher — billed as the world’s first vegan butcher shop. Rounding out the top ten is the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park, the Cleveland Indians’ Progressive Field, the New York Yankees’ Yankees Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dodger Stadium, the Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park, the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium, and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field.

Meanwhile, if your team didn’t make the cut, PETA does note that “other Major League ballparks around the country are also dishing up vegan options.” So don’t worry. You’re not necessarily completely out of luck. And definitely don’t do anything drastic like becoming a Rangers fan just because of their concession stand.