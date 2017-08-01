The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

The restaurant reservations website's users helped compile this list of eateries with the best views.
Today, OpenTable released their list of the most scenic restaurants in America—that is, the restaurants with the best views skylines, landmarks, or natural beauty like majestic mountain ranges, waves lapping on the shore, or a brilliant sunset.
OpenTable compiled the list by reviewing the opinions of over 10 million of the website's users, on 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, for which “scenic views” was chosen as a special feature of the establishment. California is home to 13 winning restaurants—the most of any state on the list—while North Carolina took second place with six restaurants making the list. Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin each have five honorees.
Here is the list in its entirety:
Alabama
Dauphin's - Mobile
Alaska
Seven Glaciers - Girdwood
Arizona
Different Pointe of View - Phoenix
Mesquite Grill at Tonto Verde - Rio Verde
Vivace Restaurant - Tucson
Arkansas
Brave New Restaurant - Little Rock
Eleven at Crystal Bridges - Bentonville
California
Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove – Newport Coast
Bertrand at Mister A's – San Diego
The Marine Room - San Diego
Cafe Pacific - Palos Verdes
Coco Palm - Pomona
Grand View - San Jose
Oyster Loft - Pismo Beach
Queensview Steakhouse - Long Beach
Sir Winston's Aboard The Queen Mary - Long Beach
River's End - Jenner
Salute E Vita Ristorante - Richmond
Sea Venture - Pismo Beach
Ventana Grill - St Pismo
Colorado
Alpenglow Stube - Keystone
Flagstaff House - Boulder
The Fort - Morrison
Pepper Tree Restaurant - Colorado Springs
Florida
Bon Appetit - Dunedin
Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West
Ophelia's on the Bay - Sarasota
Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel-St Pete Beach - St. Pete Beach
Georgia
The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Plaza - Atlanta
Idaho
Beverly's - Coeur d'Alene
Rupert's at Hotel McCall - McCall
Illinois
Nick and Nino's Penthouse Steakhouse - Springfield
Iowa
360 Steakhouse - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs
Martini's Grille - Burlington
Kentucky
RIVUE Restaurant and Lounge - Louisville
Maine
Joseph's by the Sea - Old Orchard Beach
Ocean - Kennebunkport
Maryland
The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain - Dickerson
The Hobbit Restaurant - Ocean City
Bridges Restaurant - MD - Grasonville
Massachusetts
The Ocean House Restaurant - Dennis Port
Twenty Eight Atlantic at Wequassett Resort - East Harwich
Venezia Restaurant - Boston
Michigan
Iridescence - Detroit
River Crab - St. Clair
Cygnus 27 - Grand Rapids
Mississippi
Thirty-two - Biloxi
Missouri
Baxter's Lakeside Grille - Lake Ozark
JB Hooks - Lake Ozark
Kemoll's Italian Restaurant - St. Louis
Nevada
Chart House – Lake Tahoe
Edgewood Restaurant - Stateline
Range Steakhouse – Laughlin
Top of Binion's Steakhouse - Las Vegas
Top of the World Restaurant - Stratosphere Hotel - Las Vegas
New Jersey
Highlawn Pavilion - West Orange
Panini Bay Waterfront Restaurant – Tuckerton
Chart House – Atlantic City
Charthouse – Weehawken
New York
The Chateau on the Lake - Bolton Landing
TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone - Verona
X2O Xaviars on the Hudson - Yonkers
North Carolina
The Bistro at Childress Vineyards - Lexington
The Bistro at Topsail - Surf City
Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville
Blue Ridge - Asheville
Canyon Kitchen - Sapphire
The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge - Blowing Rock
Ohio
Bay Harbor - Sandusky
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard - Canton
Pier W - Cleveland
Primavista - Cincinnati
Tarragon at The Inn at Honey Run - Millersburg
Oklahoma
Vast - Oklahoma City
Oregon
Portland City Grill - Portland
King Estate Restaurant - Eugene
Pennsylvania
Altius - Pittsburgh
Black Bass Hotel - Lumberville
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Mt. Washington - Pittsburgh
Rhode Island
15 Point Road - Portsmouth
Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton
Coast Guard House - Narragansett
South Carolina
Al's Upstairs - West Columbia
Middleton Place Restaurant - Charleston
The Pump House - Rock Hill
Tennessee
Citico's - Lenoir City
Texas
Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant - Camp Verde
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas
Four Winds Steakhouse - Wills Point
Shearns Seafood and Prime Steaks - Galveston
Utah
The Roof Restaurant - Salt Lake City
Log Haven - Salt Lake City
Vermont
Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee
Virginia
Chateau Morrisette - Floyd
Region's 117 - Lake Frederick
The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm - Lovettsville
Wisconsin
Golden Mast - Okauchee
Harbor House - Milwaukee
The Mariner's Inn - Madison
Timmer's Resort - West Bend
The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern - La Crosse