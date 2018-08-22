The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in the Country, According to OpenTable Users

When you're dining out, ambiance is undoubtedly part of the package, and that goes for what's inside the restaurant and outside, of course. Yes, we're talking about the view, and whether it's a stunning coastline or impressive city skyline, it can be as important as the food. And the reviewers on OpenTable haven't just seen it all—they've commented on it, too.

Today, the reservations website released its list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in the country, and no surprise, they're stunners.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, California is the state that's home to most of the restaurants on the list–28 in total—followed by Florida, which is home to 13 restaurants. New York lays claim to seven of them. The list pulls from reviews of 28,000 restaurants by 12 million verified diner reviews, written between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. The restaurants are located in a total of 25 states.

OpenTable puts out lists like this frequently. In May, the site crowned the best brunch spots in the country, and in July it named the best Southern restaurants. Last year's list of scenic hot spots includes many of the ones named today, but there are also some newcomers on this list, including Brooklyn classic River Cafe; The Bay House in Naples, FL; Catch LA; and Gaonnuri in New York City.

This year is different too, because as of this month, OpenTable users can book not only a reservation at their favorite restaurant, but also their favorite seat. May we suggest something next to the window?

Below is the full list, in alphabetical order. How many have you been to?

Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Bay House – Naples, Florida

Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California

Bertrand at Mister A's – San Diego, California

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio

Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania

Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing – Richmond, Virginia

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island

Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Carrol's Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Chart House Restaurant – Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey

Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois

Clinkerdagger – Spokane, Washington

Columbia Restaurant – SandKey – Clearwater, Florida

Dauphin's – Mobile, Alabama

Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, Arizona

Duke's – San Diego, California

Duke's – Malibu, California

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada

El Five – Denver, Colorado

Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort – Paradise Valley, Arizona

EPIC Steak – San Francisco, California

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas

Gaonnuri – New York, New York

Geoffrey's Restaurant – Malibu, California

George's Ocean Terrace – San Diego, California

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida

Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California

Harbor House – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Honu Seafood and Pizza – Lahaina, Hawaii

Il Fornaio – Coronado, California

Iridescence – Detroit, Michigan

Island Prime – San Diego, California

Jake's Del Mar – Del Mar, California

Joe Muer Seafood – Detroit, Michigan

Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Lakehouse – Bay Shore, New York

La Mar by Gaston Acurio – Miami, Florida

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston, Massachusetts

The Lobster – Santa Monica, California

Lobster Shop South – Tacoma, Washington

Lone Eagle Grille – Incline Village, Nevada

Mama's Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

The Marine Room – San Diego, California

Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona

Mastro's Ocean Club – Newport Beach, California

Mastro's Ocean Club – Malibu, California

The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island

The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Ophelia's on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida

Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu, Hawaii

Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff–By–The–Sea, California

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington

Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon

Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio

Prime – Huntington, New York

Poseidon – Del Mar, California

Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey

Ray’s Boathouse – Seattle, Washington

River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York

RiverPark – New York, New York

Robert – New York, New York

The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco, California

Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont

Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel – St. Pete Beach, Florida

Splashes at Surf and Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, California

The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, California

Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California

Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina

Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii

Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California

Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada

Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas

The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida

The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Vast – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ventana Grill – St. Pismo, California

Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona

Waterbar – San Francisco, California

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York