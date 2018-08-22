The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in the Country, According to OpenTable Users

From mountain vistas and dramatic cityscapes to stretches of beautiful coastline, the views from these restaurants are not to be missed.
When you're dining out, ambiance is undoubtedly part of the package, and that goes for what's inside the restaurant and outside, of course. Yes, we're talking about the view, and whether it's a stunning coastline or impressive city skyline, it can be as important as the food. And the reviewers on OpenTable haven't just seen it all—they've commented on it, too.
Today, the reservations website released its list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in the country, and no surprise, they're stunners.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, California is the state that's home to most of the restaurants on the list–28 in total—followed by Florida, which is home to 13 restaurants. New York lays claim to seven of them. The list pulls from reviews of 28,000 restaurants by 12 million verified diner reviews, written between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. The restaurants are located in a total of 25 states.
OpenTable puts out lists like this frequently. In May, the site crowned the best brunch spots in the country, and in July it named the best Southern restaurants. Last year's list of scenic hot spots includes many of the ones named today, but there are also some newcomers on this list, including Brooklyn classic River Cafe; The Bay House in Naples, FL; Catch LA; and Gaonnuri in New York City.
This year is different too, because as of this month, OpenTable users can book not only a reservation at their favorite restaurant, but also their favorite seat. May we suggest something next to the window?
Below is the full list, in alphabetical order. How many have you been to?
Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
The Bay House – Naples, Florida
Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California
Bertrand at Mister A's – San Diego, California
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania
Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina
The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing – Richmond, Virginia
Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island
Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Carrol's Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Chart House Restaurant – Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey
Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois
Clinkerdagger – Spokane, Washington
Columbia Restaurant – SandKey – Clearwater, Florida
Dauphin's – Mobile, Alabama
Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, Arizona
Duke's – San Diego, California
Duke's – Malibu, California
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada
El Five – Denver, Colorado
Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort – Paradise Valley, Arizona
EPIC Steak – San Francisco, California
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina
Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas
Gaonnuri – New York, New York
Geoffrey's Restaurant – Malibu, California
George's Ocean Terrace – San Diego, California
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida
Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
Harbor House – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Honu Seafood and Pizza – Lahaina, Hawaii
Il Fornaio – Coronado, California
Iridescence – Detroit, Michigan
Island Prime – San Diego, California
Jake's Del Mar – Del Mar, California
Joe Muer Seafood – Detroit, Michigan
Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Lakehouse – Bay Shore, New York
La Mar by Gaston Acurio – Miami, Florida
Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida
Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston, Massachusetts
The Lobster – Santa Monica, California
Lobster Shop South – Tacoma, Washington
Lone Eagle Grille – Incline Village, Nevada
Mama's Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
The Marine Room – San Diego, California
Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
Mastro's Ocean Club – Newport Beach, California
Mastro's Ocean Club – Malibu, California
The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii
Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island
The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts
Ophelia's on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida
Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu, Hawaii
Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California
Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff–By–The–Sea, California
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington
Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon
Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio
Prime – Huntington, New York
Poseidon – Del Mar, California
Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey
Ray’s Boathouse – Seattle, Washington
River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York
RiverPark – New York, New York
Robert – New York, New York
The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco, California
Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont
Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel – St. Pete Beach, Florida
Splashes at Surf and Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, California
The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, California
Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California
Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina
Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii
Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California
Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts
Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada
Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas
The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida
The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Vast – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ventana Grill – St. Pismo, California
Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona
Waterbar – San Francisco, California
X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York