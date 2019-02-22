The Most Popular Trader Joe's Item in Every State

We’ve all got our cult favorite Trader Joe’s items: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Cowboy Bark (if you haven’t tried it yet, get moving), Cookie Butter, and of course, the famous Everything but the Bagel seasoning. However, the most popular TJ's item in America may surprise you—Sweet Chili Sauce, which came out as the top product in 13 different states, ranging from Virginia to Iowa. Now, before you raise your pitchforks in defense of Cookie Butter, these rankings were determined by a state-by-state analysis of Google search interest data, according to customer service software company WorkWise, which was consecutively broken out into top products for each state, as well as regional winners. (Sweet Chili Sauce won every region except for the West, where Macaron Variés reign supreme.) Macaron Variés took home second place for top overall item (10 states), and Everything but the Bagel seasoning came in a surprising third place (nine states).

Some state-by-state rankings outside the Sweet Chili Sauce sphere weren’t that surprising—after all, Florida is the home of Key Lime Pie. But there were also toss-ups like D.C. and Wisconsin, where Trader Joe's Bamba (think peanut-flavored cheese puff) and Danish Kringles came out on top, respectively. Curious to see what won in your state? You can check out the full ranking below.