These Are the Most-Ordered Egg Dishes in America, According to Grubhub

Eggs are having a real moment: earlier this week, a plain brown egg knocked Kylie Jenner off of her throne as the world's biggest Instagram #influencer (the sole photo on the IG account World Record Egg has over 45 million likes as of this writing). So, with all things egg on their mind, Grubhub dug into their data to put together a list of the country's most-ordered egg dishes, as well as the states that order eggs most often (that would be New Hampshire, Maryland, Alabama, and Connecticut, in order). Read on for the top ten, as well as a few of our favorite egg recipes.

10. Avocado Egg Wrap

© Abby Hocking

This no-fuss egg dish is the perfect breakfast on-the-go. Try making it at home with a squeeze of Sriracha and pea shoots for crunch (add grated cheddar or crumbled goat cheese for a heartier version).

9. Bacon, Egg and Cheese Taco

© Abby Hocking

America's love for breakfast tacos runs deep. Try our version with avocado, Monterey Jack, and a whole slew of garnishes (sliced radishes, cilantro, finely chopped onion, lime wedges, and hot sauce).

8. Egg, Avocado, Bacon and Cheese on a Roll

A breakfast classic, with all the right extras.

7. Hash Browns With Eggs

Using sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes makes these hash browns a little sweet; mixing them with poblanos and lemon juice makes the dish taste bright.

Seamless didn't specify what kind of hash browns. Try making yours at home with sweet potatoes—and throw in some poblano chiles—to mix things up.

6. Egg Panini

Anastassios Mentis/Getty Images

On the other end of the spectrum, even more people prefer their egg sandwiches in slightly-larger-than-normal form.

5. Scrambled Egg and Sausage Sandwich

Now we're starting to get specific. If you want to whip up your own sometime, check out Martha Stewart's delightfully weird method for scrambling eggs.

4. Egg and Cheese Slider

Perhaps the most surprising dish on the list. Who knew so many people preferred their egg sandwiches tiny?

3. Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel

When people think of bagels and Jewish delis, Arizona probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind. And that’s exactly why the Borenstein family, originally from Queens, opened this New York-style bakery and deli in Phoenix in 1979, effectively redefining the Arizona bagel scene. The challah here is hand-braided, the black & white cookies are addictive, and the boiled-then-baked bagels come in 35 varieties. chompies.com Courtesy of Chompie’s

A real hangover recovery all star.

2. Eggs (Any Style) With Potatoes

Chef David Kinch loves to say that this hearty combination of crumbled chorizo, chunks of crispy potatoes and eggs—all cooked together in a big cast-iron skillet—is his Mexican-Californian twist on rösti, the classic Swiss fried-potato breakfast. John Kernick

While you can't really go wrong here (there's a reason why eggs and potatoes are Grubhub's second most popular egg dish), adding chorizo—like in this recipe, pictured—really takes things to the next level.

1. Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

LauriPatterson/Getty Images

A (buttery, salty, cheesy) champion has been crowned.