The Most Popular Easter Candy in Every State, According to RetailMeNot

Each spring, supermarket candy aisles are flooded with sweet treats to fill our Easter baskets—especially with marshmallow Peeps, a holiday staple. RetailMeNot decided to investigate just how many people prefer Peeps to other Easter candy by asking over 1,000 Americans what their favorite Easter candy is—as it turns out, the marshmallow chicks and bunnies were pretty soundly beat. Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs ultimately came out on top, with 32 percent of the survey respondents preferring them; Cadbury Eggs also did pretty well, with 17 percent. That was followed by jelly beans, at 16 percent, and then chocolate bunnies, which came in at a shocking 10 percent. (Is everything we know a lie?) Finally, Peeps rolled in at just six percent, and apparently, 73 percent of the respondents said they don't like Peeps at all. RetailMeNot also pulled results to find the most popular Easter candy in every state, and again, Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs reign supreme—Tennessee and Virginia, however, are very firmly in camp Peeps.

If you’re also on team Peeps, know that the candy company has released several new flavors this year, including Pancakes & Syrup and Root Beer Float, which you can learn more about here. As for the rest of America's candy preferences, check out the full state-by-state breakdown below: