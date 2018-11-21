The Most Popular Cooking Show in Every State

While the weather outside may be getting more and more frightful, winter is the perfect time to bundle up in a blanket, park yourself in front of the TV and binge-watch some delightful food series. But if you’re usually inclined to keep your culinarily-themed viewing habits to yourself or if your office water cooler conversations just aren’t what they used to be (do people have water coolers/conversations anymore?) then you may be left to wonder if anyone else is sharing in your love of a certain cooking show.

The folks at HowToWatch.com, the go-to place for navigating the onslaught of live and streaming TV options available to us these days, took a look at Google search data for each state over the past year to determine which cooking show was the most popular (by search queries, at least). Take a look at what your fellow food television fans are watching around the country (larger image here):

Courtesy of HowToWatch.com

Sometimes it seems like Gordon Ramsay is everywhere, with his multiple series on the Fox Network, and that exposure is paying off as either MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen were the top searches in 11 states. Another ten states were looking to the future of celebrity chef-dom with searches for Food Network Star.

For a serving of schadenfreude, West Virginia and North Dakota residents were curious about the Food Network series Worst Cooks in America, while Florida and Kansas residents were fascinated by failure on Netflix’s hilarious baking competition Nailed It!

In some more obscure choices, Massachusetts searched for Julia Child’s The French Chef, while Connecticut was on the lookout for the two-decade-old BBC series Two Fat Ladies. Missouri's top hits were for the marijuana-themed Cooking on High, while Bar Rescue was the toast of Rhode Island. And while not obscure, per se, Alton Brown’s Good Eats appears just once on the map in Lousiana. Finally, for all the talk and devotion around The Great British Baking Show, only one state had the U.K. import top its list: New Hampshire.

