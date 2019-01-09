Do You Live in the Nutella Belt?

How about the Hidden Valley Ranch belt?
Condiment preference, it turns out, is a fiercely regional thing, second to only sports team allegiance. Or, at least that's what product ratings and reviews site Influenster found out when they analyzed over 50,000 reviews to determine the most popular (or, at least, buzziest) condiment by state. Some key findings:
There's a Nutella Belt
Yes, the Northeast loves Nutella, which isn't surprising given that the chocolate hazelnut spread kind of lends itself to cozy sweater weather days spend indoors. Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York can't get enough of the stuff. Interestingly, neither can Virginia.
The West Coast Loves Sriracha
Folks in California and Washington state can't stop adding Sriracha to their grocery carts. Nebraskans also love the spicy chili sauce.
The Country's Ranch Appreciation Runs Deep
Five states claim Hidden Valley Ranch dressing as their most reached-for condiment: Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.
No One Barbecues Like the South
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Barbecue Sauce is a top seller in Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana.
Four States Can Really Handle the Heat
It's no surprise that Tex-Mex accompaniment Frank's RedHot Original is popular in Texas and Arizona. It also has a following in Maryland (it would be good on crab cakes) and North Carolina.
Coconut Oil = Outdoorsiness
It's no surprise that Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is the most popular condiment in Hawaii, but it's also big in three other states known for their lush natural landscapes: Oregon, Alaska, and Colorado. Minnesota is also a fan!
One State Is Keeping the Marshmallow Fluff Industry Alive
Maine, you're adorable. Please never change. Marshmallow fluff is a crowd-pleaser in this state, which — just speculating here —might have something to do with Maine's abundance of summer camps.
The West Likes Its Peanut Butter Chunky
Montana and Wyoming prefer their peanut butter to resemble the topography of the Rocky Mountains.
The Full List:
Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Alaska: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Arizona: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Arkansas: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing
California: Sriracha Chili Sauce
Colorado: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Connecticut: Nutella
Delaware: French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Florida: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Hawaii: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch
Illinois: Country Crock
Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Iowa: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Kansas: Country Crock
Kentucky: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Maine: Marshmallow Fluff
Maryland: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Massachusetts: Nutella
Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Minnesota: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Mississippi: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
Missouri: French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Montana: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter
Nebraska: Sriracha Chili Sauce
Nevada: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette
New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce
New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt
New York: Nutella
North Carolina: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
North Dakota: Hellmann's Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread
Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D
Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Oregon: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup
Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
South Carolina: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter
Tennessee: French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Texas: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing
Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter
Virginia: Nutella
Washington: Sriracha Chili Sauce
West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Wisconsin: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
Wyoming: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter