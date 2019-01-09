Do You Live in the Nutella Belt?

Condiment preference, it turns out, is a fiercely regional thing, second to only sports team allegiance. Or, at least that's what product ratings and reviews site Influenster found out when they analyzed over 50,000 reviews to determine the most popular (or, at least, buzziest) condiment by state. Some key findings:

There's a Nutella Belt

Yes, the Northeast loves Nutella, which isn't surprising given that the chocolate hazelnut spread kind of lends itself to cozy sweater weather days spend indoors. Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York can't get enough of the stuff. Interestingly, neither can Virginia.

The West Coast Loves Sriracha

Chile peppers were a later addition to southeast Asia from the New World, but took off in a variety of cuisines (see: kimchi). The origin of the sauce that commonly became known as sriracha is a little sketchy, but it was certainly being eaten well before the 2010s. Even so, the now-ubiquitous green-topped bottles from Los Angeles–based Huy Fong Foods started production back in 1980, where it was a Vietnamese community staple before exploding onto the condiment scene. Now even Applebee's has it on the menu.

Folks in California and Washington state can't stop adding Sriracha to their grocery carts. Nebraskans also love the spicy chili sauce.

The Country's Ranch Appreciation Runs Deep

Five states claim Hidden Valley Ranch dressing as their most reached-for condiment: Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

No One Barbecues Like the South

"I've tried hundreds of different homemade sauces at some of the best barbecue joints in America, but to me there's nothing like Sweet Baby Ray's." – Giorgio Rapicavoli, chef and owner of Glass & Vine and Eating House

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Barbecue Sauce is a top seller in Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana.

Four States Can Really Handle the Heat

It's no surprise that Tex-Mex accompaniment Frank's RedHot Original is popular in Texas and Arizona. It also has a following in Maryland (it would be good on crab cakes) and North Carolina.

Coconut Oil = Outdoorsiness

You may have already made the switch to coconut oil in the kitchen, but did you know you can also swap out some of your beauty products for the wonder oil? This do-it-all ingredient can be used to moisturize skin and remove makeup, but that's just the beginning. Here are all the ways you can incorporate coconut oil into your beauty routine (until we discover more!).

It's no surprise that Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is the most popular condiment in Hawaii, but it's also big in three other states known for their lush natural landscapes: Oregon, Alaska, and Colorado. Minnesota is also a fan!

One State Is Keeping the Marshmallow Fluff Industry Alive

Maine, you're adorable. Please never change. Marshmallow fluff is a crowd-pleaser in this state, which — just speculating here —might have something to do with Maine's abundance of summer camps.

The West Likes Its Peanut Butter Chunky

Montana and Wyoming prefer their peanut butter to resemble the topography of the Rocky Mountains.

The Full List:

Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Alaska: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Arizona: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Arkansas: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

California: Sriracha Chili Sauce

Colorado: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Connecticut: Nutella

Delaware: French's Classic Yellow Mustard

Florida: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Hawaii: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch

Illinois: Country Crock

Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Iowa: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Kansas: Country Crock

Kentucky: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Maine: Marshmallow Fluff

Maryland: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Massachusetts: Nutella

Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Minnesota: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Mississippi: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

Missouri: French's Classic Yellow Mustard

Montana: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter

Nebraska: Sriracha Chili Sauce

Nevada: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette

New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce

New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt

New York: Nutella

North Carolina: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

North Dakota: Hellmann's Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread

Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D

Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Oregon: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup

Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

South Carolina: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos

South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter

Tennessee: French's Classic Yellow Mustard

Texas: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing

Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Virginia: Nutella

Washington: Sriracha Chili Sauce

West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Wisconsin: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Wyoming: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter