Do You Live in the Nutella Belt?

How about the Hidden Valley Ranch belt? 

Caitlin Petreycik
January 09, 2019

Condiment preference, it turns out, is a fiercely regional thing, second to only sports team allegiance. Or, at least that's what product ratings and reviews site Influenster found out when they analyzed over 50,000 reviews to determine the most popular (or, at least, buzziest) condiment by state. Some key findings: 

There's a Nutella Belt

jirkaejc/Getty Images

 

Yes, the Northeast loves Nutella, which isn't surprising given that the chocolate hazelnut spread kind of lends itself to cozy sweater weather days spend indoors. Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York can't get enough of the stuff. Interestingly, neither can Virginia. 

The West Coast Loves Sriracha

Chile peppers were a later addition to southeast Asia from the New World, but took off in a variety of cuisines (see: kimchi). The origin of the sauce that commonly became known as sriracha is a little sketchy, but it was certainly being eaten well before the 2010s. Even so, the now-ubiquitous green-topped bottles from Los Angeles–based Huy Fong Foods started production back in 1980, where it was a Vietnamese community staple before exploding onto the condiment scene. Now even Applebee's has it on the menu.

© Huy Fong Foods

 

Folks in California and Washington state can't stop adding Sriracha to their grocery carts. Nebraskans also love the spicy chili sauce. 

The Country's Ranch Appreciation Runs Deep

 

Five states claim Hidden Valley Ranch dressing as their most reached-for condiment: Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. 

No One Barbecues Like the South

“I’ve tried hundreds of different homemade sauces at some of the best barbecue joints in America, but to me there’s nothing like Sweet Baby Ray’s.” – Giorgio Rapicavoli, chef and owner of Glass & Vine and Eating House

DebbiSmirnoff/Getty Images

 

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Barbecue Sauce is a top seller in Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana. 

Four States Can Really Handle the Heat

Amazon

 

It's no surprise that Tex-Mex accompaniment Frank's RedHot Original is popular in Texas and Arizona. It also has a following in Maryland (it would be good on crab cakes) and North Carolina. 

Coconut Oil = Outdoorsiness

Getty Images

 

It's no surprise that Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is the most popular condiment in Hawaii, but it's also big in three other states known for their lush natural landscapes: Oregon, Alaska, and Colorado. Minnesota is also a fan!

One State Is Keeping the Marshmallow Fluff Industry Alive

Marshmallow Fluff Original

 

Maine, you're adorable. Please never change. Marshmallow fluff is a crowd-pleaser in this state, which — just speculating here —might have something to do with Maine's abundance of summer camps. 

The West Likes Its Peanut Butter Chunky

Target

 

Montana and Wyoming prefer their peanut butter to resemble the topography of the Rocky Mountains. 

The Full List: 

Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Alaska: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Arizona: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Arkansas: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing
California: Sriracha Chili Sauce
Colorado: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Connecticut: Nutella
Delaware: French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Florida: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Hawaii: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch
Illinois: Country Crock
Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Iowa: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Kansas: Country Crock
Kentucky: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Maine: Marshmallow Fluff
Maryland: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Massachusetts: Nutella
Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Minnesota: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Mississippi: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
Missouri: French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Montana: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter
Nebraska: Sriracha Chili Sauce
Nevada: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette
New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce
New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt
New York: Nutella
North Carolina: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
North Dakota: Hellmann's Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread
Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D
Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Oregon: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup
Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
South Carolina: French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos
South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter
Tennessee: French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Texas: Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing
Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter
Virginia: Nutella
Washington: Sriracha Chili Sauce
West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Wisconsin: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
Wyoming: Skippy Super Chunky Peanut Butter

