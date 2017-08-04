Morgan Spurlock's 'Super Size Me' Sequel Will Premiere This Fall

Morgan Spurlock, the director of the 2004 hit documentary Super Size Me, will release a sequel this fall and this time, he's battling the fast food industry from the inside.

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! will focus on the four-day fried chicken pop-up that Spurlock opened in a former Wendy's in Columbus, OH last fall. Holy Chicken offered a limited menu of sandwiches, chicken tenders and salads, all sourced from local free-range farms.

While Spurlock's chicken received pretty decent reviews, Holy Chicken was never destined to become an actual restaurant and instead existed more as guerilla commentary on the state of the fast food industry in 2016. For instance, it was reported that take home containers of Holy Chicken's tenders proclaimed of the chicken that, “we never, ever called it fried, even though it is." Additionally, Holy Chicken's brown to-go bags stated that “studies have shown that these simple bags make customers more likely to believe that fast food is healthy, artisanal, and good for the environment — even though it’s none of those things.” Spurlock did speak of his desire to take his pop-up on a tour across the country, however, there have been no updates regarding the director bringing Holy Chicken back of late.

Nearly a year after launching Holy Chicken, Spurlock's new documentary will presumably investigate how chains that partner with the “big chicken” industry operate and the challenges that Spurlock faced when he opened a short-lived, ethically-minded fast food restaurant. Spurlock previously told Eater that with the new project, “I think we have the ability to change the way fast food functions and change the way people look at it as a result.”

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which starts September 7th. If you're in desperate need of a good food documentary in the meantime, check out some of our recent recommendations here.

