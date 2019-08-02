Dark Blue ‘Moonberry’ Twinkies Land at Walmart

Image zoom Hostess

Not that long ago, it seemed like Twinkies might go extinct. Back in 2012, Hostess was on the rocks, and the venerable Twinkie temporarily went out of production. But in 2013, under new management, Twinkies rose like a phoenix, and the classic snack cake has apparently been doing well ever since.

One way the reinvented Hostess boosted sales is a modern trend every brand from Oreo to Doritos has latched onto: go bonkers with variations and limited-time only flavors. We’ve now seen Chocolate Twinkies, Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies, pre-packaged Deep Fried Twinkies, Twinkies Ice Cream, Twinkies Cappuccinos, and revealed last month, a Twinkies Cereal. What’s next on the agenda? “Limited edition” Moonberry Twinkies… whatever that means!

Brand new and available exclusively at Walmart for a limited time, Moonberry Twinkies are billed by the brand as featuring “a dark blue, night sky colored sponge cake with a fruity mystery ‘moonberry’ flavored creamy filling.” Seeing as “moonberries” don’t appear to be an actual fruit that grows either here on Earth or on the Moon, the fact that the flavor is a “mystery” certainly seems appropriate. Walmart says the space-themed Twinkies are currently selling in boxes of ten for $2.97 each.

Why “moonberry?” Well, July 20 marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. All sorts of brands tried to capitalize on the event with commemorative products: Oreo, of course, as well as others like Budweiser and Krispy Kreme. Though not explicitly stated, this new Twinkies flavor certainly has to be tied to that celebration — though, pure speculation, maybe Hostess didn’t mobilize quite in time and missed the date by a couple weeks? Or maybe the brand simply decided to wait until after the anniversary to avoid the moon landing rush? But regardless of the odd timing, you can now go out and buy blue Twinkies. Even if you’re one of those weirdos who thinks the moon landing was faked, you can still appreciate that!