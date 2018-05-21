Food News from the Weekend: The Royal Wedding, José Andrés and April Bloomfield

José Andrés is feeding victims of another natural disaster in Hawaii, Kensington Palace gives us a sneak peek inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception, and more food news you need to know this morning.

A woman who worked for the chef at Babbo has accused the chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her after a party at The Spotted Pig (the restaurant belonging to April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman, who was also recently accused of inappropriate conduct). She told her story during an interview on 60 Minutes. The NYPD is currently investigating her claims.

After 15 years of working together at restaurants such as The Breslin, The Spotted Pig, and John Dory Oyster Bar, Bloomfield is "in the final stages of severing [their] partnership," according to a statement she gave to 60 Minutes.

On Sunday, the chef gave an impassioned speech at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy commencement. "Let's stop worrying about changing the world, and let's start trying to improve it," he advises.

#ChefsForHawaii in action today preparing fresh sandwiches & salad for lunch + Vietnamese beef stew & coconut curry lentil for dinner! @WCKitchen is working with the community to feed those impacted by the eruptions! pic.twitter.com/hiwVrYpWKU — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) May 21, 2018

José Andrés' charitable organization World Central Kitchen, which was integral to feeding Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, has arrived in Hawaii, where volunteer chefs are preparing sandwiches, Vietnamese beef stew & coconut curry lentils for those affected by the volcanic eruptions happening in the state.

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Didn't get an invite to the royal wedding reception? Kensington Palace was kind enough to give the public a glimpse at the three-tier flower-adorned cake served at the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception.