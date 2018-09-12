David Chang Just Dropped Major Details on His Next Momofuku Restaurant

More details are trickling out about the restaurant roster at Hudson Yards—an entirely new neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan, and one of New York City's most ambitious development projects to date. While David Chang has indeed signed on to open a Momofuku outpost at The Shops at Hudson Yards—a seven-story retail space whose food options were approved, in part, by Per Se's Thomas Keller—he won't be helming the kitchen. Instead, the chef is handing the reins to Eunjo Park (or, as Chang calls her, Jo), an alum of celebrated spots like Daniel, Le Bec Fin, Per Se, and Momofuku Ko.

Park, who was born and raised in Korea, has also worked for Gaon, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Seoul, and Chunjinam Hermitage at Baekyangsa Temple, under Zen Buddhist nun (and Chef's Table star) Jeong Kwan. “While not strictly Korean, as Jo currently sees it, her menu will be influenced by her time spent cooking in Korea," Chang told Bloomberg of his decision to appoint Park executive chef. "We don’t see [the restaurant] as being tied to just one cuisine. She’ll be utilizing her fine-dining background and her time in Korea, but in a more casual and fun way.” One place that casual vibe might come into play: the new Momofuku outpost's takeaway menu, a concept Chang perfected at his fried chicken mini-chain Fuku.

For those who would rather prep dinner at home than grab something to go, The Shops at Hudson Yards also shared some info on the soon-to-open Citarella Hudson Yards, the eighth location of New York institution Citarella Gourmet Markets. The 10,500-square-foot space will include brand staples like meat, chef-prepared foods, pastries, and Citarella wine and spirits, as well as some new additions that reflect Citarella's seafood roots (expect to see steamed lobsters, a raw bar, and grilled whole fish).