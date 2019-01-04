A Mocktail You'll Want to Drink Even After Dry January Is Over

We're in the first week of 2019, so chances are that you or someone you know—a friend, a family member, a colleague, your chatty barista—is just kicking off Dry January. Or, as some people say (probably with difficulty, because it doesn't exactly roll of the tongue) "Drynuary." Both terms refer to the same basic idea—abstaining from booze for the entire month of January. For some, it's a jump-start to a New Year's resolution to drink less, while for others, it's a bit of a detox from all those holiday cocktails.

In any case, Dry January fans believe that going 31 days without alcohol is beneficial to their health. And they may be right! Drinking is linked to a heightened risk of chronic conditions including liver disease, certain cardiovascular diseases and at least seven different kinds of cancer. And the more you drink, the research suggests, the higher your risk of developing these illnesses. But, it's not always easy to spend an evening nursing a seltzer with lime while your friends are downing delicious cocktails. That's where The Fat Radish comes in.

The New York City farm-to-table restaurant just launched a new Dry January mocktail menu, featuring Seedlip, a non-alcoholic spirit. It’s actually distilled—herbs and botanicals are macerated in neutral grain spirit and water, each one is put through a copper-pot distillation apparatus, and then the alcohol is removed before blending and bottling. The flavor is super concentrated and intense.

Can't make it to NYC? Luckily, The Fat Radish shared the recipe for one of their signature alcohol-free drinks, The Marquee Moon (pictured above). Here's everything you need to make it at home:

2 ounces of Seedlip Spice

.75 ounces of red rooibus honey cordial (brew 4 cups of strong red rooibus tea and combine with 4 cups of honey)

1 barspoon of D'Anjou pear vinegar

10 ml of CBD oil (optional)

Stir all of the ingredients together, strain into a Nick and Nora glass, garnish with a honeycomb, and feel mildly virtuous drinking a mocktail that's just as tasty—and, possibly, relaxing if you go the CBD oil route—as the real deal.