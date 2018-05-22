Mobile Ordering and Way More Booze: 5 Big Changes Coming to Disney Parks Restaurants in 2018

Disney—already the most magical place on Earth—is getting a couple major upgrades in 2018. In the future, we have Star Wars Land and space-themed restaurant to look forward to, but in the meantime, there's plenty to enjoy at Disney this summer

The theme parks will now make it easier for adults run ragged by their kids’ seemingly endless supply of energy to relax with a drink. A new restaurant with an out-of-this-world theme is in the works. Plus, mobile ordering will help you get your food faster. Here are more details on five big changes coming to (or currently happening at) Disney parks in 2018, including a couple new treats you won’t want to miss.

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will serve alcohol at all of its restaurants

Disney World is rewarding parents who have indulged their kids with roller coasters and cotton candy all day by adding alcohol to the menu at every sit-down restaurant in the park. The options are limited to just beer and wine, and won’t be available at counter-only food stands (sorry, you still can’t traverse the park with a full beer, as tempting as that sounds).

By the way, alcohol was originally banned at Disney World, all the way up until 2012, when the first establishment to serve beer and wine, Be Our Guest, opened.

Disneyland’s mobile ordering will expand

One of the most agonizing parts of going to one of the Disney parks is waiting in line. Usually, it’s worth it—after all the reward at the end of the line is soft serve or a rose gold churro. But when you’ve been walking around on tired feet for hours, pushing past screaming children with only a black coffee in your stomach, and a tired kid tugging on your hand, you just need to get your food as quickly as possible. Thankfully, Disneyland now offers mobile ordering at 15 of its restaurants, letting you fuel up fast, so you can get back to the rides.

Pixar Fest has its own menu of adorable treats

At Pixar Pier, you’ll be able to find Up, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and Coco-themed desserts, from funnel cakes to root beer floats to churros. At the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats stand (so named for Monsters Inc. of course) you'll even find a new soft serve flavor that might become as beloved as Dole Whip. The menu is only available for a limited-time—Pixar Fest ends on September 3.

Watch fireworks followed by a dessert buffet

Starting May 28, Magic Kingdom Park will launch its Fireworks Dessert Party, and yes that’s exactly what it sounds like. Guests can watch an epic fireworks show over Cinderella Castle, then head over to the Tomorrowland Terrance Restaurant, where they will be treated to a spread of all-you-can-eat desserts—including s’mores, macarons, and table dedicated to cookies.

Treats worth waiting in line for

Disney parks recently unveiled several treats that have people obsessed.

Disney World’s Purple Wall is famous for being Instagram-friendly—in fact, there is an entire Instagram account dedicated to people who have taken pictures in front of it. Just this week, Tomorrowland Terrance launched a taro tea drink called the Purple Wall Slush that matches the wall perfectly. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged because you’re going to want to take some pictures here, trust me.

There's also the $20 Infinity War Gauntlet cup, which is being sold near Disneyland’s Hollywood Land. It comes with your choice of drink—as long as that drink is non-alcoholic. But nothing is stopping you from taking it home and filling it up with your favorite cocktail. Talk about a conversation starter next time you’re at a house party.