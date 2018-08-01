Crunchy Mint M&M's Are Here to Stay (For a While, at Least)

Earlier this year, M&M's announced its second-ever “Flavor Vote” campaign, pitting three new flavors against each other to see which would be granted an extended run. The three competitors – Crunchy Mint, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Espresso – hit retailers nationwide in April and voting remained open until May. Now, the votes of candy fans have been counted, and we have a winner… Crunchy Mint.

Thanks to its victory, M&M's Crunchy Mint – which is “made with dark chocolate and wrapped in the brand's signature colorful crispy shell with a cocoa rice crisp center” – will get an extended 18-month run as a regular part of M&M’s retail lineup. The candy brand says that this minty M&M variety will be sold nationwide in a 2.83-ounce Share Size package and an 8-ounce Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch.

“Our fans have spoken and once again played an influential role in choosing the next flavor of M&M'S,” Allison Miazga-Bedrick, M&M’s brand director, said in announcing the victor. “We love providing our fans with opportunities to have their voices heard, and we look forward to finding more ways to do so in the future.”

Meanwhile, though Crunchy Mint is only slated for an 18-month extension, the flavor could potentially have an even brighter future ahead. The last time M&M held a “Flavor Vote” campaign back in 2016 (also known as the first time), customers were asked to choose the next Peanut M&M’s flavor and were given three choices: Honey Nut, Coffee Nut, and Chili Nut. In that vote, Coffee Nut Peanut emerged victorious… and it still can be found on store shelves today. In fact, back in April, an M&M’s rep even told us that the brand had no plans to pull the coffee variety anytime in the near future. So turns out that M&M votes don’t necessarily come with term limits. Let that be a reminder that next time M&M holds a vote, you should take your responsibility seriously!