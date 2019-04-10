'MLB Food Fest' Lets You Try Items from All 30 Major League Baseball Teams

Baseball fans often talk about the same dream: seeing a game at every single ballpark in the country. More so than in other American sports, baseball fields have their own unique quirks, and as the country’s oldest major sport, stadiums like Fenway and Wrigley offer a rich history — not to mention their own local concessions! For the most diehard fans, the ultimate goal is to visit every ballpark in one season. But recently, the laziest fans have an option as well: Let all the stadiums come to you!

Last year, Major League Baseball debuted the MLB Food Fest — a chance for fans to try a selection of foods from all 30 teams in one single location. That event, held last spring in New York City, sold out in just 48 hours, according to the MLB, so for 2019, the league is expanding the program’s scope to include more food and more stops, three cities in total: Los Angeles, New York, and London.

First up is Los Angeles, which gets the three-day festival from April 26 to April 28 at Magic Box at The Reef near Downtown. There, fans will be able to try half-sized portions of a single concession item from this year’s menu chosen by each team to represent them, “ranging from ballpark classics to stadium-exclusive fan favorites and original menu items debuting in their ballpark this season.” New this year, the MLB has also added “one unique item from each of this season’s international event host cities … the Fish and Chips with Mushy Peas from London, the Sultanes de Monterrey ‘Monster Dog’ from Monterrey, Mexico, and the Japanese Curry from Tokyo.” You can find a list of all the items on the menu in Los Angeles on the MLB’s official website — with coast-to-coast selections including everything from a Hot Lobster Roll courtesy of the Red Sox to Mahi Mahi Tacos served by the Padres.

Tickets are sold in two-hour time slots at four different price points: Standard tickets include eight food item for $45 or, with the addition of three beers, $60. Meanwhile, MVP tickets include up to all 33 food items for $75 or, with the addition of three beers, $90. (All tickets come with unlimited non-alcoholic drinks.) Though the MVP ticket certainly sounds tempting, keep in mind, you still only get two hours in the venue, meaning you’d have to work at a manic 3 minute, 38-second pace to try every single item. Probably best to maybe get four people together to buy Standard tickets and share!

As for the New York and London dates, the MLB only says that those events will happen “in the second half of the season, with more details to be announced in the coming months.” You can sign up for an email alert at MLB.com/FoodFest.