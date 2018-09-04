Missy Robbins' New Pasta-Focused Williamsburg Restaurant Opens This Weekend

Missy Robbins' second Italian restaurant in Williamsburg, Misi, is opening on Saturday, according to Grub Street, and praise the heavens, there will be lots of pasta.

At Misi, the menu will be simpler than at Lilia, with ten pastas and ten vegetable dishes, but the ambition is no less great: Robbins estimates to T Magazine that Misi will serve five hundred bowls of pasta a day. In fact, there is an entire 325-square-foot "pasta room" at Misi where employees will make the fresh pasta every morning, according to the Times.

Robbins revealed the name of the restaurant on Late Night with Seth Meyers in June; "Misi" is the Italian version of "Missy." But it's been anticipated by New York pasta obsessives since last September 2017 when the Post reported that she was scouting a second location by the waterfront, not too far from Lilia.

The chef revealed to Grub Street that her hope is to eventually keep Misi open all-day long. “My dream,” she said, “is for locals to stop in for a beer and a bowl of pasta at 4 p.m. and be on their merry way.” We really like the sound of that. The article also reported that over half the seating at Misi is at the bar or open-kitchen counter, which promises a more casual vibe, and the wondrous-sounding menu includes items like "corzetti with marinated cherry tomatoes, tortelli filled with greens and mascarpone, bigoli with pork sugo, and fettuccini with buffalo butter and Parmigiano."

After stints at A Voce and Spiaggia, Robbins opened Lilia in 2017 to wide acclaim, with particular adoration for her hand-made pastas. (The pink peppercorn and Parmesan spaghetti is a personal favorite, and you can make it here.)

Misi, 329 Kent Ave., at S. 4th St., Williamsburg; 347-566-3262