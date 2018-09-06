Mission Chinese Will Open in Brooklyn This Fall

It's been almost a year since Danny Bowien announced he was working on a Mission Chinese outpost in Brooklyn (his second expansion after bringing the original San Francisco restaurant to Manhattan in 2012), and now the new location finally has a (kinda vague) opening date. Yesterday, the chef posted an Instagram indicating that Mission Chinese Brooklyn will be up and running this fall (it's a screenshot of a brief writeup in New York Magazine's current "Fall Preview" issue), and there will be bread service (a fairly new category for Bowien).

The restaurant is sliding into the space next to popular Bushwick music venue Elsewhere, and there will be a takeout window where show-goers can grab pre and post-concert snacks. Bowien sees his third outpost as "a democratization of the brand," and while the chef's signature Sichuan-influenced cooking isn't going anywhere (sample Mission Chinese dishes: "Kung Pao Pastrami" and "Thrice Cooked Bacon & Rice Cakes"), he's also experimenting with Northern Chinese and "not so numbing and tingly" options, as well as "casual combination lunches."

But, back to that bread service—it's an expansion of an ongoing collaboration between Bowien and Tartine's Chad Robertson. Mission Chinese's Lower East Side location currently offers two dishes co-created with the bakery: a sourdough pita topped with dukkah and grilled chili jam (there's an option to add a tin of anchovies), and a sourdough margherita pizza. The Brooklyn outpost, however, will serve sourdough buckwheat injera, along with some yet-to-be-announced menu items cooked in the space's Tandoori oven.

Elsewhere has already welcomed its new neighbor by hosting Mission Chinese pop-ups on its 5,000 square foot roof, but the restaurant will also have a rooftop dining section of its own, with seating for more than 70 people. If summer isn't truly over until it's too cold for outdoor dining, then the Brooklyn section of Mission Chinese's website, which as of today reads "Coming Summer 2018," could still be right.