Miller High Life 'Champagne' Bottles Are Returning for the Holidays

The holidays are all about traditions, and Miller High Life has officially created a noteworthy one. Last year, for the first time, "The Champagne of Beers" was sold nationwide in actual champagne-style bottles just in time for everyone's holiday celebrations. (Previously, the bottles had only been available in very limited runs in select locations.) Now, for 2019, the brand is bringing those 750-milliliter bottles back again—and not only that, but some lucky New Yorkers will even get the chance to grab one out of a custom champagne-bottle vending machine. Talk about living the high life!

Last year, the limited-edition bottles proved so buzzworthy that they sold out nationwide. A High Life spokesperson told me that the brand upped production a bit this year, but they're still encouraging fans to grab them early. You may even want to start looking right now: The brand says the bottles are hitting shelves this month with a far-cheaper-than-real-Champagne suggested retail price of $3.49.

But if that's more than your beer-in-a-champagne-bottle budget allows, you're not out of luck… assuming you live in New York City. During the second week of December (mark your calendar!), Miller High Life will be traveling around NYC with its custom vending machine stocked with 150 bottles for each new stop. And don't bother to bring your quarters: These bottles will be free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. The brand says they will be posting the locations where this blue, Miller High Life girl-in-the-moon-branded vending machine will be landing in the weeks beforehand on their social media channels.

"Our Miller High Life champagne bottles have become a new holiday tradition that help us bring to life 'The Champagne of Beers' in a festive, fun way," Nigel Jones, marketing manager for Miller High Life, told me via email. "After their success last year and the incredibly positive reception from High Life fans across the country, it was a no brainer to bring them back as a way to celebrate the season and remind drinkers that the Champagne of Beers is the best way to ring in the holidays."