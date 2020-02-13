A Dairy Product 'Dispensary' Is Popping Up in California

Realizing that the acronym CBD could also stand for “California Based Dairy” is the kind of thing that might happen while you’re high—and then you’d forget about it and never mention it again. But for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), this roundabout connection between the marijuana compound cannabidiol and dairy products is the lead tagline in an odd new ad campaign humorously encouraging people to swap out their pot for milk products.

Image zoom fcafotodigital/Getty Images

“Move over cannabis, there's a wholesome new dispensary in town, doling out the original edibles: California Based Dairy (CBD),” proclaims a press release from the California Milk Advisory Board, a government group not to be confused with the separate California Milk Processor Board which was behind the “Got Milk?” ads. The CMAB promotion is more than just wordplay: On February 22, the Advisory Board will be opening a California Dairy Dispensary pop-up in the longtime stoner haven of Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, CA. The one-day event is intended to “highlight the natural, mood-enhancing properties of California dairy foods.”

“California based dairy foods, or CBD for short, not only taste delicious but are a natural way to enter a golden state of feeling everything from bliss to excitement,” John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board, explained, keeping the pun train rolling. “A dispensary-inspired setting offers consumers an unexpected and unforgettable way to experience their favorite foods made with real milk produced on family dairy farms using the nation's most sustainable farming practices.”

CMAB says that space at the pop-up—which will run from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.—is limited, so you’re encouraged to secure a free spot at cadairydispensary.eventbrite.com. As of this writing, spots are still available—but if stoners catch on to the fact that they’ll be able to score free “California cheeses, flavor-infused yogurt, doses of butter and rolled ice cream,” this munchies-fulfilling event might fill up quickly.