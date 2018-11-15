15 Must-Try Treats From Disney Parks' New 'Happy Birthday, Mickey' Menu

Mickey Mouse's 90th (!) birthday is this Sunday, November 18, and to celebrate, Disney World and Disneyland are rolling out some limited-edition, mouse-themed treats. The new menu items officially debut this Friday (at Disney World) and Saturday (at Disneyland), and will be available through the end of Mickey's big day, but we got a sneak peek at all the sweet and savory goodness. See 15 of our top mouse-ear-adorned picks below—from churros and cake pops to burgers and cheese dogs—and for more of Mickey's limited-edition eats, check out his full birthday menu at the Disney Parks Blog.

Mickey's Birthday Churro and Celebration Churro: Disneyland

Disney

Why choose between the mouse's Birthday Churro (rolled in birthday cake sugar and served with confetti icing) and Celebration Churro (topped with cookie butter and Mickey confetti and served with a side of red marshmallow fluff) when you can get both? Look for them at select churro carts across Disneyland.

Birthday Bash Push Pop: Disney World

Disney

This fun treat is filled with birthday cake pastry cream and layered with cake crumbles, buttercream, and glitter sprinkles. Find it at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, Pinocchio Village Haus, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café, and Columbia Harbour House in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Mickey's Birthday Cake Cupcake: Disney World

Disney

Available at the Contempo Café in Disney's Contemporary Resort, this red velvet cupcake is filled with chocolate buttercream and topped with cream cheese icing, white chocolate Mickey balloons, and a mini birthday cake.

Cookies and Cream Sorcerer Cupcake: Disney World

Disney

An Art of Animation Resort Exclusive, this chocolate cupcake has a surprise cookies and cream center.

Mickey Mouse Sipper: Disneyland

Disney

Fill this little guy with your choice of fountain drink or specialty beverage. He's available at select quick-service locations across Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on Sunday, November 18 only.

Mickey's Mini Gateau: Disney World

Disney

Stop by the Animal Kingdom Lodge to try this chocolate chip sponge cake with milk chocolate mousse.

Cheesy Hot Diggity Dog: Disney World

Disney

We all know how mice feel about cheese. Casey’s Corner in Disney World's Magic Kingdom is offering this all-beef hot dog topped with cheddar, queso, and seasoned cheese puffs.

Mickey Brownie Mousse: Disney World

Disney

Disney's Wilderness Lodge is getting in on the fun with this fudge brownie topped with chocolate mousse and milk chocolate Mickey ears.

Magical Birthday Sundae: Disney World

Disney

This vanilla ice cream sundae with chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, sprinkles, and chocolate-dipped waffle crisps (a.k.a. Mickey ears) is available at the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop in Disney Springs.

Started With a Mouse: Disney World

Disney

Who would have thought that there's a Boston cream pie with white chiffon cake hiding under that fondant birthday hat? This treat is exclusive to Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sundae: Disneyland

Disney

The Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Disneyland) and Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream (Disney California Adventure Park) are both offering this OTT sundae, featuring two scoops of birthday cake ice cream, a brownie, hot fudge, whipped cream, cherries, and sprinkles served in your choice of a Mickey or Minnie Mouse bowl.

Mickey-Shaped Cucumber Salad: Disney World

Disney

If you must celebrate Mickey's big day with a salad, make it one with mouse-shaped cucumber slices. This dish is available at Epcot's Garden Grill restaurant on Sunday, November 18 only.

Confetti Mickey Pretzel: Disney World

Disney

This Mickey pretzel topped with marshmallow cream and confetti sprinkles is available at The Lunching Pad, Storybook Circus, Liberty Square Market, and select pretzel carts in the Magic Kingdom.

Fudgefetti Sundae Cupcake: Disney World

Disney

This vanilla cupcake with whipped ganache filling—available at the Pop Century Resort—is covered in extremely photogenic edible glitter.

Mickey Cheeseburger: Disney World

Disney

This limited-edition burger from Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe has all the cheese: macaroni and cheese, American cheese, cheese sauce, and spicy cheese dust.