Michelin Awards 18 D.C. Restaurants with Stars in 2020 Guide

After announcing the list of Washington, D.C. Bib Gourmands last week, honoring restaurants like Astoria DC and Tim Ma’s American Son, Michelin is back to announce more for the 2020 D.C. Guide—its coveted list of one-, two-, and three-starred restaurants. On October 1, the guide gave 18 restaurants stars, four of which earned them for the first time. Between stars, Bib Gourmands, and Michelin Plates, this brings the D.C. guide's grand total to almost 130 restaurants.

“Our inspectors are especially impressed by the range and diversity of cuisine in Washington, D.C., which reflects Washington’s culture as a global crossroads for governments and travelers,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement. “Of the four new one-star restaurants recognized in the 2020 guide, two are contemporary, one Middle Eastern and one Japanese, all offering rich and unique dining experiences and high-quality cooking.”

Patrick O’Connell’s The Inn at Little Washington, which famously earned the city’s first three-star accolade in the 2019 guide, has retained its rating—you can learn more about the restaurant in an upcoming documentary premiering on PBS next year. The two star category is also status quo compared to last year, with recognitions for José Andrés’ Minibar and Pineapple and Pearls, from Food & Wine Best New Chef Aaron Silverman. All of the additions are in the one-star category. The first is Little Pearl—also from Silverman—a café that offers tasting menus and a “culinary delight” in the angel eggs, a riff on classic deviled eggs. Gravitas, located in Ivy City, also earned a star, and inspectors said it’s perfect for a “social gathering or an intimate dinner at the chef’s counter.” Eater DC’s hypothesis about Maydān jumping from Bib Gourmand to one-star turned out to be correct, while Bad Saint and Doi Moi were left off—the final restaurant to join the list is Sushi Nakazawa, praised for a laser focus on “quality, seasonality and technique.”

Find the full list of starred restaurants below, and stay tuned as the Bib Gourmand and star lists for New York City are announced later this month.

Michelin Guide Washington, D.C. 2020 Stars

Three Stars

The Inn at Little Washington

Two Stars

minibar

Pineapple and Pearls

One Star

Bresca

The Dabney

Fiola

Gravitas (NEW)

Kinship

Komi

Little Pearl (NEW)

Masseria

Maydān (NEW)

Métier

Plume

Rose’s Luxury

Sushi Nakazawa (NEW)

Sushi Taro

Tail Up Goat