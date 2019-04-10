Michelin Guide Announces Stars for Taipei Restaurants

Taipei is continuing to grow its number of Michelin-starred restaurants. While the first-ever Taipei Michelin Guide was only introduced last year, the Taiwan capital has long been a gastronomic force to be reckoned with; the second guide to the city, announced on Wednesday, has introduced three new two-starred restaurants and four new one-starred restaurants, bringing Taipei's total number of starred restaurants to 24.

One of the new two-starred restaurants, Sushi Amamoto, made its Michelin debut. The 12-seat Japanese restaurant serves omakase menus that feature 12 pieces of hyper-seasonal nigiri from Kyushu—the experience is so coveted that reservations book out up to six months ahead. The other new two-starred restaurants, Taïrroir and André Chiang's Raw, were bumped up from one-star designations last year. In addition to the announcement of Taipei's starred restaurants, which include one three-starred (Cantonese restaurant Le Palais) and 18 one-starred spots, there are 58 "Bib Gourmand" establishments, the more-affordable category that features some of the spectacular street food vendors for which the city is known. Taipei's night markets, in particular, have established the city as one of the world's most exciting places to eat. (Don't miss the Ningxia Night Market, which features over 200 vendors. And at Raohe St. Night Market, near the Ciyou Temple, find some of the best black pepper buns on the planet.)

“The dining scene in Taipei is evolving at a great pace," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, in a statement. "Our inspectors were not only impressed by the standard of local Taiwanese cuisine, but also by the global influences being imported by the very talented and innovative local chefs, which together will no doubt entice food lovers from around the world.”

Of Taipei's sole three-starred restaurant—Le Palais—former International Director Michael Ellis wrote in 2018, "The Cantonese-style crispy roast duck, lobster, tofu and other dishes are remarkable, and baked egg custard tarts are sublime. All of the chef’s creations have won inspectors over.”

Find the full list of Taipei's Michelin-recognized restaurants here.