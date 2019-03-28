Where to Eat in Europe, According to Michelin's 2019 Main Cities Guide

While the 2019 Michelin Guide for the Main Cities of Europe (essentially, a dining and travel guide) has been available to pre-order on Amazon for a few weeks now, Michelin officially announced the new edition on Wednesday—covering 38 cities in 22 countries, with more than 1,900 restaurant recommendations. Three cities were added this year—Reykjavik, Zagreb, and Dubrovnik—and the guide also includes several newly starred and recognized restaurants. In the announcement, Vienna, Budapest, Zagreb, Lovran, and Reykjavik were all recognized with restaurant additions, bringing the guide’s star count to 382 one-starred establishments, 92 two-starred, and just 23 three-starred restaurants.

"We are delighted that the cities of Reykjavik in Iceland and Zagreb and Dubrovnik in Croatia have been added to this edition, providing even more choice for our readers throughout Europe,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

Vienna gained a three-star restaurant (the only three-star addition this year) in Amador, helmed by chef Juan Amador, which previously held two stars; the inspectors described the food as “sophisticated, multi-layered, and made using nothing but the best ingredients.” Aend joins the guide as a new one-star restaurant—it’s been open for less than a year, according to the guide, which is "a testament to the team’s ambition and drive.” There were also two Bib Gourmand distinctions—good quality food for good value—DiningRuhm and Gasthaus Seidl.

Croatia almost doubled its star count in this year’s guide, going from three one-starred restaurants to five with Noel in Zagreb and Draga di Lovrana in Lovran joining the ranks. There was also movement in the Bib Gourmand category—including Tač and Agava in Zagreb (make sure you order the pašticada at Agava, the sauce is excellent)—as well as the Michelin Plate category. Overall, it seems to signify continuous growth in Croatian gastronomy, with the guide noting inspectors saw “a positive evolving trend.”

As for Budapest, Hungary’s capital has two new one-star restaurants, Stand and Babel. Stand features Hungarian classics; Babel, run by chef István Veres from Transylvania, has a menu inspired by his childhood memories, per the guide. And Reykjavik earned a Bib Gourmand in Skál!, which “offers counter dining in Iceland’s first ever food market.” So if you’ve got a Euro trip planned soon, rest assured that you’ve got plenty of fine dining options to try, no matter where you’re traveling.