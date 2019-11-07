Michelin’s 2020 Italy Guide Is the Second Most Starred in the World

Image zoom Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel

After debuting the 2020 Guide for the United Kingdom in early October, which recognized a record 1,464 restaurants, Michelin is back again with the announcement of the 2020 Italy Guide.

This year’s edition saw 30 new one-starred restaurants, two new two-starred restaurants, and one new three-starred restaurant, making it the second most starred guide in the world. (According to the Guide's page, Italy currently has over 2,000 recognized restaurants including stars and other distinctions.)

By region, the guide announced that Lombardy has the most stars with three three-star, five two-star, and 54 one-starred restaurants. This year, it gained the new three-starred restaurant, Enrico Bartolini al Mudec, a contemporary restaurant at the Mudec museum in Milan. Inspectors praised the “striking imaginative qualities” of the courses, and referred to chef Enrico Bartolini as “the conductor of this culinary orchestras, composed on the outside yet full of passion and energy within.” The restaurant joins Massimo Bottura’s celebrated Osteria Francescana, Niko Romito’s Reale, and La Pergola (the only three-starred restaurant in Rome), among others.

"Year after year, the Guide notes that the extraordinary nature of our cuisine lies in the excellence of the products, in the traditions rooted in the territory and in the capacity to innovate,” Sergio Lovrinovich, director of the MICHELIN Guide Italy, said in a statement. “Maybe it's ‘everything here,’ but being simple and at the same time innovative is hard work, which requires perseverance, passion and collaboration.”

Glam by Enrico Bartolini in Venice received two stars this year, and inspectors called out the “richly imaginative cuisine” that features produce from the Rialto market—the setting, too, got a nod for its “unforgettable garden,” which gives views of the Grand Canal in the summer. The final two-star addition is La Madernassa in Guarene in the province of Cuneo, where the Guide said dishes express “rigor, technique and precision, but the soul comes from Piedmontese tradition.”

Below, the list of newly starred restaurants in the 2020 Italy Guide, as provided by Michelin. To check out the full spread of restaurants with stars, Bib Gourmands, and Plates, head to the Guide’s website.

Three Star

Enrico Bartolini al Mudec, Milan

Two Star

Glam Enrico Bartolini, Donato Ascani, Venice

La Madernassa, Michelangelo Mammoliti, Guarene (Cuneo)

One Star

DaGorini, Gianluca Gorini, Bagno di Romagna (FC)

Iacobucci, Agostino Iacobuci, Castel Maggiore (BO)

Apstelstube, Mathias Bachmann, Bressanone (BZ)

L'Asinello, Senio Venturi, Castelnuovo Berardenga (SI)

Santa Elisabetta, Rocco De Santis, Florence

Gucci Osteria, Ana Karime Lopez Kondo, Florence

Virtuoso, Antonello Sardi, Scarperia/Lucignano (FI)

Lunasia, Luca Landi, Viareggio (LU)

Petit Royal,Paolo Griffa, Courmayeur (AO)

Glicine, Giuseppe Stanzione, Amalfi (SA)

Monzù, Luigi Lionetti, Capri (NA)

La Tuga, Adriano Dentoni Litta, Ischia (NA)

George Restaurant, Domenico Candela, Napoli

Il Flauto di Pan, Lorenzo Montoro, Ravello (NA)

Josè Restaurant - Tenuta Villaguerra, Domenico Lavarone, Torre del Greco

Idylio by Apreda, Francesco Apreda, Rome

Atelier, Giorgio Bartolucci, Domodossola (VB)

Fre, Bruno Melati, Monforte d'Alba (CN)

Condividere, Federico Zanasi, Turin

Casa Matta, Pietro Penna, Manduria (Ta)

Memorie di Felix Lo Basso, Felice Lo Basso, Trani

Otto Geleng, Roberto Toro, Taormina (ME)

Zash, Giuseppe Raciti, Riposto (CT)

Impronte, Cristian Fagone, Bergamo

L'Aria, Vincenzo Guarino, Blevio (CO)

Villa Naj, Alessandro Proietti Refrigeri, Stradella (PV)

L'Alchimia, Davide Puleio, Milan

It Milano, Aldo Ritrovato, Milan

Storie d'amore, Davide Filippetto, Borgoricco (PD)

Parco di Villa Grey Forte dei Marmi - (closed in September)