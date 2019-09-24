Michelin Names 44 D.C. Restaurants to 2020 Bib Gourmand List
10 restaurants joined the list, including Tim Ma’s American Son and Federalist Pig.
The Michelin Guide kicked off its 2020 U.S. selections last week with the Chicago Bib Gourmand list, recognizing 54 restaurants that serve “high-quality food available at a reasonable price.” It was the first in a series of announcements scheduled for September and October, which, in addition to revealing the Chicago stars, will also announce the star and Bib Gourmand lists for New York and Washington, D.C. (Will The Inn at Little Washington retain its coveted three-star status? We’ll find out soon.)
Now, round two is here, ahead of schedule: the 2020 Washington, D.C. Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes 44 restaurants. It’s a five-restaurant increase from last year’s group (39), and 10 of the restaurants are new to the list, joining the ranks of José Andrés’ Jaleo and Hazel, helmed by chef Robert Curtis.
Additions include American Son, where chef Tim Ma serves a take on comfort food influenced by his experience as a second-generation American. Michelin inspectors wrote “Chef Tim Ma’s love letter to his parents is honest, heartfelt and posted on each menu.” Taqueria Habanero, run by husband and wife Dio Montero and Mirna Montero-Alvarado, got a nod for its Pueblan tacos and tortas, while Federalist Pig brings barbecue to the list—think brisket, local jalapeño cheddar sausages from Logan Sausage Co, and pork shoulder. Ethiopian restaurant Zenebech made the list too, as did Primrose, a French-inspired wine bar. The remaining honorees are chef Peter Prime’s Cane, Laotian restaurants Laos in Town and Hanumanh, Stellina Pizzeria, and Astoria DC, which offers family-style Sichuan food and great cocktails.
As Eater DC points out, critically acclaimed local restaurants Maydan, Bad Saint, and Doi Moi fell off the list this year, which would make them eligible for the D.C. stars list that’s scheduled to drop on Tuesday, October 1. In the meantime, check out the full list of the 2020 D.C. Bib Gourmand restaurants below, and stay tuned for more Michelin news from Chicago and New York.
Michelin Guide Washington, D.C. 2020 Bib Gourmands
Ambar
American Son (NEW)
Astoria DC (NEW)
Bidwell
Cane (NEW)
Chercher
China Chilcano
Chloe
Das
Fancy Radish
Federalist Pig (NEW)
Hanumanh (NEW)
Hazel
Ivy City Smokehouse
Jaleo
Joselito’s Casa de Comidas
Kaliwa
Laos in Town (NEW)
Lapis
Maketto
Millie’s
Mola
Napoli Pasta Bar
Ottoman Taverna
Oyamel
Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
Primrose (NEW)
The Red Hen
Royal
Sababa
Sfoglina
Spoken English
Stellina Pizzeria (NEW)
Succotash
Supra
Taqueria Habanero (NEW)
Thip Khao
Tiger Fork
Timber Pizza Co.
Toki Underground
Unconventional Diner
Whaley’s
Zaytinya
Zenebech (NEW)