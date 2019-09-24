Michelin Names 44 D.C. Restaurants to 2020 Bib Gourmand List

Image zoom f11photo/Getty Images

The Michelin Guide kicked off its 2020 U.S. selections last week with the Chicago Bib Gourmand list, recognizing 54 restaurants that serve “high-quality food available at a reasonable price.” It was the first in a series of announcements scheduled for September and October, which, in addition to revealing the Chicago stars, will also announce the star and Bib Gourmand lists for New York and Washington, D.C. (Will The Inn at Little Washington retain its coveted three-star status? We’ll find out soon.)



Now, round two is here, ahead of schedule: the 2020 Washington, D.C. Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes 44 restaurants. It’s a five-restaurant increase from last year’s group (39), and 10 of the restaurants are new to the list, joining the ranks of José Andrés’ Jaleo and Hazel, helmed by chef Robert Curtis.

Additions include American Son, where chef Tim Ma serves a take on comfort food influenced by his experience as a second-generation American. Michelin inspectors wrote “Chef Tim Ma’s love letter to his parents is honest, heartfelt and posted on each menu.” Taqueria Habanero, run by husband and wife Dio Montero and Mirna Montero-Alvarado, got a nod for its Pueblan tacos and tortas, while Federalist Pig brings barbecue to the list—think brisket, local jalapeño cheddar sausages from Logan Sausage Co, and pork shoulder. Ethiopian restaurant Zenebech made the list too, as did Primrose, a French-inspired wine bar. The remaining honorees are chef Peter Prime’s Cane, Laotian restaurants Laos in Town and Hanumanh, Stellina Pizzeria, and Astoria DC, which offers family-style Sichuan food and great cocktails.

As Eater DC points out, critically acclaimed local restaurants Maydan, Bad Saint, and Doi Moi fell off the list this year, which would make them eligible for the D.C. stars list that’s scheduled to drop on Tuesday, October 1. In the meantime, check out the full list of the 2020 D.C. Bib Gourmand restaurants below, and stay tuned for more Michelin news from Chicago and New York.

Michelin Guide Washington, D.C. 2020 Bib Gourmands

Ambar

American Son (NEW)

Astoria DC (NEW)

Bidwell

Cane (NEW)

Chercher

China Chilcano

Chloe

Das

Fancy Radish

Federalist Pig (NEW)

Hanumanh (NEW)

Hazel

Ivy City Smokehouse

Jaleo

Joselito’s Casa de Comidas

Kaliwa

Laos in Town (NEW)

Lapis

Maketto

Millie’s

Mola

Napoli Pasta Bar

Ottoman Taverna

Oyamel

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Primrose (NEW)

The Red Hen

Royal

Sababa

Sfoglina

Spoken English

Stellina Pizzeria (NEW)

Succotash

Supra

Taqueria Habanero (NEW)

Thip Khao

Tiger Fork

Timber Pizza Co.

Toki Underground

Unconventional Diner

Whaley’s

Zaytinya

Zenebech (NEW)